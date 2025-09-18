Airport satisfaction rises, despite crowded terminals and higher prices

More than 10 million passengers traveled through TSA checkpoints over Labor Day weekend, setting a record.

J.D. Power’s 2025 Airport Satisfaction Study shows overall satisfaction is up 10 points.

Food, beverage, and retail options are driving much of the improvement.



Despite record-breaking crowds, flight delays, and higher ticket prices, North American air travelers are reporting a better airport experience overall. According to the newly released J.D. Power 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, passenger satisfaction scores are climbing, thanks in large part to upgraded facilities and better food and retail offerings.

The report finds that satisfaction rose across all airport sizes this year:

Mega airports: up 8 points

Large airports: up 15 points

Medium airports: up 10 points

What’s behind the turnaround?

While terminals remain crowded — especially at mega airports where nearly one-quarter of travelers spent 21 minutes or more in security lines — passengers say improvements in airport facilities and amenities are making the travel experience more enjoyable.

Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality and retail at J.D. Power, credits new construction and local flavor for the boost.

“A few big capital improvement projects have now been completed and many more are underway,” Taylor said. “A decades-long trend of bringing unique, local flavor to the passenger experience has positively impacted the airport experience.”

Food and retail helped a lot

One of the biggest changes driving the improved scores is food and beverage. Year over year, satisfaction in this category increased by 14 points. Airports that feature authentic local restaurants and shops see the greatest jump in traveler ratings.

The study also found a clear connection between airport satisfaction and passenger spending. Travelers who described their airport experience as “perfect” spent an average of $42.39 inside the terminal — about $16 more than those who rated their experience as “just OK.” Still, only 11% of journeys are rated as “perfect.”

Which airports rank highest?

For the second year in a row, Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport ranked highest among mega airports, scoring 660 out of 1,000. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (649) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (634) followed.

Among large airports, John Wayne Airport in Orange County held the top spot with 730 points, ahead of Tampa International Airport (709) and Dallas Love Field (705).

For medium airports, Indianapolis International Airport continues its winning streak, ranking highest for the fourth year running with 713 points. Ontario International Airport (709) and Buffalo Niagara International Airport (698) rounded out the top three.