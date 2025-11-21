What travelers can expect this holiday season

FAA staffing cuts and government disruptions may lead to delays—and open the door to more travel scams targeting stressed flyers.

AI is being used by both legitimate travel services and scammers, making it critical for travelers to verify messages, calls, and customer service contacts before acting.

Travelers should adopt a “zero-trust” mindset, use credit cards for stronger protection, avoid unfamiliar payment methods, and go directly to airline or hotel sites to confirm alerts.

Holiday travel has always come with a little stress, but this year, many travelers are facing a new set of challenges before they even get to the airport.

With news of significant layoffs at the FAA and the rapid rise of AI-powered “travel agent” tools, the landscape of booking, confirming, and navigating trips looks different than ever. And while the season is still expected to be busy, experts say being informed and prepared can make the difference between a smooth holiday journey and an unexpected headache.

ConsumerAffairs interviewed Clayton LiaBraaten, Senior Executive Industry Expert at Truecaller, to learn more about the importance of going into holiday travel with a little extra awareness and preparation.

The impact of the government shutdown

While the government shutdown has technically ended, travelers are likely to feel the effects throughout the holiday season.

“Beyond the expected logistical delays, we are facing a reduced capacity for enforcing consumer protection, which emboldens scammers,” LiaBraaten explained. “Bad actors know that regulatory bodies are stretched thin, and they will exploit the chaos of delayed flights and staffing shortages.

“You can expect a surge in texts and calls claiming that your flight is canceled or your booking has failed, designed to panic you and prompt you to click on malicious links. Scammers thrive on this confusion, using the ‘noise’ of travel disruption to slip past your defenses.”

Know how to ID a scam

For those planning travel this holiday season, LiaBraaten says it’s crucial to be able to separate critical travel updates from fraud.

“Because scammers are now using AI to mimic legitimate companies, you need a platform that uses AI to fight back one that can distinguish a legitimate call from a scam. This ensures that the traveler takes the calls that matter, such as a legitimate update from an airline or hotel concierge, while the software blocks AI-driven fraud attempts that try to steal your credit card number.

“Additionally, never rely on a Google search for customer support numbers, as scammers often purchase high-ranking ads with fake numbers to spoof unsuspecting consumers.”

Travel insurance?

With busy, crowded airports, is travel insurance worth it this holiday season? LiaBraaten says yes.

“Financial travel insurance is vital, but your payment method is your first layer of protection; credit cards offer far superior fraud protection than debit cards and often include insurance that makes you eligible for fraud-related refunds.”

Adopting a zero-trust mindset

To have the safest trip possible, LiaBraaten encourages travelers to adopt a "zero trust" mindset regarding unsolicited communication.

“Scammers are leveraging AI-powered phishing emails and fake listings that look indistinguishable from the real thing,” he explained. “We need to fight AI with AI. Fraudsters have weaponized AI to create convincing deepfakes and scripts.

“With payment methods, fraudsters will deploy pressure tactics. Never wire money or use gift cards, Zelle, Venmo, or crypto for a travel booking if it wasn't the initial method used; these are favorite tools of scammers because the funds are hard to recover.

“Lastly, if you encounter a ‘too-good-to-be-true’ deal or receive an urgent alert, do not click the link. Type the airline or hotel URL directly into your browser to verify the status.”