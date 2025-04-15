American Airlines announces free Wi-Fi service for loyalty program members

Key Takeaways:

Free Wi-Fi for Loyalty Members: Starting January 2026, AAdvantage members will receive complimentary inflight Wi-Fi, sponsored by AT&T.

Widest Coverage in U.S. Skies: The service will be available on aircraft representing 90% of American’s fleet, the largest such coverage among domestic carriers.

Enhanced Travel Experience: The move supports American’s strategic focus on improving the end-to-end customer journey, from booking to onboard connectivity.

Another airline plans to offer free inflight Wi-Fi service as a perk for its loyalty program.

American Airlines is teaming up with AT&T to provide free inflight Wi-Fi to members of the AAdvantage loyalty program, beginning in January 2026.

The airline said passengers on more than 2 million annual American Airlines flights will have access to complimentary high-speed internet access, making American the domestic airline with the most planes offering free inflight connectivity.

This service will be available on aircraft equipped with Viasat and Intelsat satellite technology, which make up about 90% of the airline’s fleet. The initiative is part of a broader push by American to enhance its digital and onboard offerings, as other carriers have taken similar action.

Other airlines

Most recently, United Airlines said it would begin providing Starlink internet service aboard its regional jets in May. The service will be available to the airline’s MileagePlus program.

JetBlue set the pace years ago, offering complementary inflight Wi-Fi service. Delta began offering the service to its SkyMiles loyalty program in 2023.

American’s announcement follows a trial period during which American offered free Wi-Fi on select routes to assess network performance, which reportedly exceeded expectations. Additionally, over 500 regional aircraft are set to be equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi by the end of 2025 to support the full-scale rollout.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.