What are your rights when winter weather grounds your flight?

Millions of airline passengers were stranded over the weekend as a powerful winter storm snarled air travel across large swaths of the country.

Flight cancellations and long delays raised fresh questions about what airlines owe travelers when weather disrupts schedules.

Consumer advocates say many passengers don’t realize they still have important rights, even when storms are to blame.

A major winter storm that swept across the U.S. this weekend forced airlines to cancel thousands of flights and delay many more, leaving travelers stuck in airports, sleeping in terminals, or scrambling to rebook plans. While airlines often point to severe weather as an unavoidable “act of God,” passenger advocates say travelers still have clear rights — and options — when flights are canceled or significantly delayed.

Under U.S. Department of Transportation rules, passengers are entitled to a full refund if their flight is canceled and they choose not to travel, even if the cancellation is caused by weather. That refund must be issued to the original form of payment and cannot be limited to airline vouchers or credits, unless the passenger agrees to accept one.

“It’s not just weather or lost luggage consumers are worried about; their trust in the travel system is eroding,” said Matt Layton, LegalShield’s senior vice president of consumer analytics. “New confusion regarding passenger compensation exposed how fragile the travel ecosystem can be. This shift in confidence is driving real behavior changes.”

What usually happens

For travelers who still want to fly, airlines generally rebook passengers on the next available flight at no additional cost. However, rebooking policies vary widely, especially during widespread disruptions when seats are scarce. Some airlines may place passengers on partner carriers, while others restrict rebooking to their own flights.

What airlines typically do not have to provide during weather-related disruptions is compensation for hotel stays, meals, or ground transportation. Unlike the European Union, which mandates cash compensation for many delays, U.S. airlines are not required to pay passengers when weather is the cause. A recent LegalShield survey found that’s a source of confusion.

“We’ve spent our hard-earned money for the airline to get us to our family and friends, and many people believe that if that doesn’t happen, the airline will automatically pay us back,” said Wayne Hassay, a LegalShield provider lawyer with Maguire Schneider Hassay, LLP in Ohio. “That is simply not true.”

While federal guidelines address issues such as overbooking, extended tarmac delays, and some controllable events, Hassay said most additional compensation is governed by individual airline policies—even if passengers ultimately reach their destination.

Costly confusion

The consequences of that confusion can be costly. LegalShield’s research found that 63% of travelers lost money due to travel disruptions, and one in four lost more than $500.

More than half said they wasted significant time dealing with delays, customer service problems, appeals, and claims. At the same time, 25% admitted they are unfamiliar with their travel rights, and 55% said they lack confidence in asserting those rights when something goes wrong.

Consumer experts recommend that travelers affected by the storm keep all documentation, including boarding passes, delay notifications, and receipts for unexpected expenses. While airlines may not be obligated to reimburse those costs, some will consider goodwill refunds if passengers submit a complaint.

Credit card travel protections can also play a role. Many premium credit cards include trip delay or cancellation insurance that covers meals, hotels, and other expenses when severe weather disrupts travel.

With winter far from over, advocates say the key takeaway is preparation and persistence. Know your rights, ask questions at the airport, and don’t assume the airline’s first answer is the final one, experts advise. “Even in bad weather, passengers are not powerless.”