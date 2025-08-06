Trump Administration proposes sweeping changes to enable long-range drone deliveries

Proposed FAA rule would allow commercial drones to fly beyond visual line of sight without case-by-case waivers

Industry-backed move seen as boost to drone delivery firms like Wing, Walmart, and Zipline

New safety, cybersecurity, and traffic-management standards required for drone operations

In a major policy shift aimed at accelerating the growth of the drone delivery sector, the Trump administration has proposed a rule that would allow commercial drones to fly beyond the visual line of sight of their operators — without requiring individualized approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The new framework, unveiled Tuesday by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, would streamline the current regulatory process that industry leaders say has hampered innovation and growth in the U.S. drone market.

“It’s not that America can’t innovate,” Duffy said. “It’s that we’ve had a bureaucracy in place that makes it incredibly difficult.”

Clearer path for industry players

If finalized, the rule would eliminate the need for case-by-case waivers, enabling companies like Alphabet’s Wing, Walmart, and Zipline to scale operations more efficiently. Drones weighing up to 1,320 pounds — including cargo — would be allowed to fly beyond line of sight at or below 400 feet, provided they meet industry consensus standards and comply with new cybersecurity and safety protocols.

Operators would be permitted to fly drones over people in general, but not over large public gatherings such as concerts or sporting events. Personnel involved in drone operations may also be subject to TSA threat assessments, and drones operating in certain airspaces must be equipped with collision-avoidance technology and yield to manned aircraft broadcasting location data via ADS-B.

Supporters say the rule could put the U.S. on stronger footing in the global drone market, where China currently dominates 90% of consumer drone sales. It also introduces new air traffic management standards designed to prevent midair collisions with manned aircraft and other drones.

Yet safety advocates and industry voices emphasized the importance of strong controls. In a Bloomberg report, Beth Flippo, CEO of drone tech firm DEXA, warned: “We don’t want people just flying any homegrown drone over people and beyond line of sight. Manned air travel is the safest form of travel in the world — we don’t want to jeopardize that.”

The FAA’s plan still requires public comment and further review, but it marks a pivotal shift toward normalizing commercial drone operations in sectors ranging from package delivery and farming to manufacturing and emergency services.

While some hurdles remain — including risks from aircraft not broadcasting location data — advocates hope the proposal signals a long-awaited modernization of U.S. airspace policy.