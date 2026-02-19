Expedia’s 2026 “Air Hacks” guide says you’re probably booking flights all wrong

Wait to book. Expedia says international travelers can save about $190 by booking 15–30 days out instead of six months early.

Timing pays . Book on Monday. Fly Thursday (international) or Friday (domestic) for the lowest fares. Tuesday is the least crowded day to travel.

September saves. It’s the cheapest month for international trips — about 26% less than December.

If you’ve ever felt like airfare pricing is random, you’re not alone. But according to new data from Expedia, it’s not random, it’s just misunderstood.

The company’s annual “Air Hacks” report analyzes millions of real flight bookings to uncover patterns in pricing, booking timing, and travel days. And some of the findings flip common travel advice on its head.

Here’s what consumers should know before booking their next trip.

The 'book super early' rule isn’t always true

Many travelers assume the earlier you book, the better the deal. But Expedia’s data suggests there’s a sweet spot.

Booking too far in advance can actually mean paying more. Instead, if you can stomach waiting until closer to departure, you’ll typically get better pricing for many routes.

Expedia recommends booking just a few weeks to a couple of months before departure, depending on the route.

International travelers can save an average of $190 by booking 15 to 30 days ahead instead of locking in fares six months in advance. Even booking 31 to 45 days out can yield average savings of $185.

The sweet spot is often closer to departure than many travelers think.

Translation: Don’t panic-book six months out unless you’re traveling in a peak holiday season.

Book on a Monday, fly on a Friday

If you’re booking a flight, aim for Monday. Data shows it’s consistently one of the better days to lock in lower fares.

When it comes to the day you actually fly, timing matters even more.

For international trips, Thursday is the cheapest day to fly and about 8% less than Saturday, which is the most expensive.

In the biggest surprise to me, Friday is the cheapest day to depart for domestic travel, saving up to 7% compared to flying on Monday.

On a $600 ticket, that difference could mean keeping $40 to $50 in your pocket.

September is the cheapest month to travel

If you have the flexibility, September is the most budget-friendly month for international travel. Fares are about 26% lower than in December, translating to average savings of around $160.

The obvious tradeoff is that kids are back in school and summer travel demand drops big-time…which is exactly why airfare gets cheaper.

January is also one of the least busy months to fly, while August is typically the most crowded and expensive.

Fly on Tuesday to avoid the chaos

If you’re trying to avoid packed airports and long security lines, Tuesday is the least busy day to fly. Friday is the busiest day, which is why I’m surprised Expedia says it’s the cheapest.

Some of the calmest individual travel dates in 2026 are projected to be April 8, June 10, November 25, and December 10. Peak congestion is expected around June 24, August 1 and 15, and October 10.

The rise of the 24-hour 'micro-cation'

Short trips are gaining serious traction in 2026 according to Expedia.

So-called “micro-cations” are 24-hour getaway trips which started as a TikTok trend but are quickly going mainstream. About a quarter of Millennials and Gen Z travelers say they plan to fly somewhere for just a day.

Some of the more popular quick-stay destinations include New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. — all cities with frequent flights and dense, walkable attractions that make short stays practical.