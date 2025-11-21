Department of Transportation rolls out air travel ‘civility’ campaign

Since 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has seen a 400% increase in in-flight outbursts—ranging from disruptive behavior to outright violence.

According to the most recent figures, there have been 13,800 unruly passenger incidents since 2021, a six-fold jump from 2020 to 2021, with 2024 seeing roughly double the number of incidents compared with 2019.

In 2021, one in five flight attendants reported physical incidents while on duty.



With the travel-heavy Thanksgiving holiday coming up, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has a request for airline passengers: Be nice.

The rise in unruly passenger behavior is undeniable. The FAA’s website states that incidents “involving threatening or violent behavior” are “an ongoing problem” and that occurrences “have seen rapid growth” since 2021.

Prior to the pandemic, the numbers were comparatively modest: about 1,161 incidents in 2019. Then 2021 saw a leap to nearly 6,000.

While some of the spike is attributed to pandemic-related stressors such as mask mandates and flight disruptions, experts point out that underlying issues—cabin crowding, stressed crews, fewer airline staff, more first-time flyers—are also key contributors.

To show how manners among air travelers have degraded, DOT produced the video below:

What the DOT wants you to do

Duffy’s holiday-season message is clear: travel doesn’t have to be chaotic if we each step up to the plate. The DOT is actively promoting a campaign styled as the “Golden Age of Travel,” with emphasis on courtesy, civility and mutual responsibility.

His questions encourage self-reflection:

Helping someone with their bags shows mindfulness.

Dressing respectfully signals that you view travel as more than just a commute.

Keeping control of children and helping each other through busy terminals reduces stress for all.

And simple “please” and “thank you” cost nothing, but improve the tone of the journey.

Why this matters beyond the gate

Unruly incidents aren’t just unpleasant; they carry serious safety, financial and operational consequences.

The FAA’s “zero tolerance” policy means misbehavior can lead to civil penalties (up to tens of thousands of dollars) and referral to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

These disruptions also delay flights, add crew overtime costs, and undermine the experience for other passengers. According to some industry commentary, each major incident can cost airlines six-figure amounts when factoring diverted flights and legal follow-through.

For travelers, the risk is broader: more stress in airports, a less pleasant cabin environment, and in worst cases, personal harm or delayed journeys.

The DOT said it is taking a multipronged approach. It’s enhancing enforcement of unruly-passenger regulations, encouraging airlines and airports to invest in training, monitoring and de-escalation techniques and, equally important from the message side, asking passengers themselves to “mirror the values of respect and consideration that once were more common.”