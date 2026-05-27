American Airlines to add Starlink to in-flight Wi-Fi providers

American Airlines plans to install SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service on more than 500 aircrafts beginning in 2027.

The airline says the move will deliver faster, lower-latency inflight Wi-Fi, as competition intensifies among carriers to improve onboard connectivity.

Starlink will complement American’s existing Viasat and Intelsat systems, which already support free Wi-Fi for AAdvantage members on millions of flights annually.

American Airlines is expanding its in-flight connectivity strategy with plans to add SpaceX’s Starlink internet service to more than 500 aircrafts beginning in early 2027.

According to the airline’s announcement, the rollout will initially focus on Airbus A321neo and A321XLR aircrafts. It marks American’s latest investment in passenger technology, as airlines race to improve onboard internet speeds and reliability.

Starlink, which operates through low-Earth orbit satellites, is widely viewed as a major upgrade over traditional geostationary satellite systems because it can deliver lower latency and has significantly faster download speeds.

American said Starlink will join its current roster of connectivity providers, including Viasat and Intelsat. Earlier this year, the airline launched complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi for AAdvantage loyalty members on more than two million flights annually through a sponsorship agreement with AT&T.

Growing area of competition

The airline has been positioning connectivity as a competitive advantage. American previously said more than 900 of its mainline aircrafts are already equipped with satellite-based Wi-Fi and described free internet access as an essential part of the modern travel experience.

American joins a growing list of airlines adopting Starlink technology, including United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and several international carriers. Industry analysts say airlines increasingly view fast, free internet access as critical for attracting premium and business travelers.

According to data cited by industry reports, Starlink-equipped aircrafts have demonstrated substantially faster median download speeds than some competing in-flight systems.

The agreement also strengthens Starlink’s position in the rapidly growing aviation connectivity market. SpaceX recently disclosed that Starlink has become one of the company’s most profitable business segments, generating billions in annual revenue.