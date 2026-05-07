Delta is cutting snack and drink service on hundreds of short flights

Delta will stop offering snacks and beverages on about 450 daily flights under 350 miles starting May 19.

Passengers in Delta First will still receive full service, even on shorter routes.

The airline says the move is meant to create a more consistent onboard experience across its network.

For many travelers, getting a small bag of snacks or a complimentary drink has long been part of the flying experience — even on quick trips. But that’s about to change for thousands of Delta passengers.

Coming up in just a few weeks on May 19, Delta Air Lines will eliminate all food and beverage service on hundreds of short-haul flights, a move that has sparked debate online among frequent flyers and casual travelers alike.

What flights are affected?

The change will affect all Delta flights that are less than 350 miles long. Delta shared more of the specifics with People Magazine.

“Customers traveling in Delta Comfort and Delta Main on flights 350 miles and above will now receive full beverage and snack service, while shorter flights will no longer offer food and beverage service — with the exception of Delta First which always receives full service," a Delta spokesperson told PEOPLE.

Why the change?

Delta says the adjustment is part of a broader effort to simplify and standardize onboard service.

The airline noted that passengers on flights 350 miles and longer will now receive full beverage and snack service, including some routes that previously only had limited “express” service.

This change isn't a total surprise for Delta travelers, as the airline had already stopped offering food and beverage service on flights under 250 miles back in 2015. Then, in 2017, Delta later introduced scaled-back service on certain short routes.

How will travelers respond?

There are several things to consider from the traveler point of view.

On the one hand, some passengers may question why service reductions are happening while airfare prices remain high.

However, short flights are so brief that cabin crews often have limited time to complete service anyway. On top of that, turbulence and shorter flight times can make onboard service more difficult to manage safely and consistently.

For consumers, the biggest takeaway is simple: travelers on shorter Delta flights may want to plan ahead. That could mean bringing a water bottle, grabbing snacks in the airport before boarding, or checking flight distance when booking if onboard service matters to them.