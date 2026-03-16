What to know before you book your spring break trip

Spring break travel isn’t fading — Experts say demand is still strong, but travelers are choosing more flexible, budget-conscious ways to plan their trips.

Road trips, vacation rentals, and last-minute bookings are trending, as travelers look for more space, better value, and simpler travel plans.

Saving money often comes down to flexibility, like booking closer to your travel date, traveling midweek, and choosing destinations within driving distance.

For decades, spring break has been practically a rite of passage — a chance for students, families, and friend groups to escape to the beach, the mountains, or anywhere with a little sunshine and a break from routine.

But with rising travel costs, changing work and school schedules, and more flexible vacation habits, some travelers are starting to rethink the traditional spring break getaway.

So is spring break travel still as popular as it used to be? And if you’re planning a trip, what should you do — and avoid — to make it worth the time and money?

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Alex Alioto, co-founder and head of growth at Whimstay, to learn about the common booking mistakes, simple ways travelers can stretch their budget, and what to do – and what not to do when booking spring break.

Is spring break as common as it once was?

Alioto said that spring break travel isn't just alive — it's thriving.

“If anything, we're seeing more intentional travel during this window than ever before,” he said. “Families and young travelers alike have come to treat spring break as a non-negotiable reset, especially post-pandemic. The appetite for a true getaway hasn't slowed down; if anything, people are more motivated to make it happen.

“What has changed is where people are going and how they're planning. Travelers are getting smarter, more flexible, and more value-conscious than they used to be.”

Spring break travel trends

Ahead of the spring break rush, Alioto shared three of the top trends to consider:

The rise of the domestic road trip. International destinations have gotten expensive and, frankly, complicated — between airfare costs, currency exchange, and ongoing safety concerns in some popular corridors, a lot of families are rediscovering how incredible the U.S. actually is.

The shift toward vacation rentals over hotels. People want space, a kitchen, a backyard — they want to actually live somewhere for a week rather than just sleep in a room.

Last-minute booking. Travelers have figured out that flexibility is a superpower. Waiting until closer to your travel dates can unlock significantly better value, and that mindset is becoming mainstream.

Do’s and don’ts of spring break travel

If you’re thinking of booking a spring break trip, consider Alioto’s top three do’s and don’ts:

Do’s:

Set a realistic budget before you start searching — it keeps the excitement from running away with your wallet.

Consider destinations that are a short drive rather than a flight; you'll save on airfare and have more control over your experience.

Travel with a loose itinerary — have one or two anchor plans and leave room for spontaneity, because the best memories usually aren't scheduled.

Don’ts:

Don't assume peak spring break destinations are your only options. The crowds and the price tags that come with them are optional.

Don't overlook travel insurance this year. Conditions change fast, and a little protection goes a long way.

Cost-saving strategies

With costs of just about everything on the rise, are there ways to save money on travel? Alioto says there are some strategies to help cut costs on your spring break trip.

Booking within 30 days of your travel dates is one of the most effective ways to access accommodations at a fraction of what you'd pay if you planned months ahead.

Traveling shoulder days — arriving on a Tuesday or Wednesday rather than a Saturday — can make a meaningful difference.

Cooking even a few meals at your rental instead of eating out every night adds up fast.

Choosing a single, well-located home base rather than moving around cuts both cost and stress considerably.

When’s the best time to travel cost-wise?

If you want to plan a trip this year, but you’re not sure the best time to travel cost-wise, Alioto says that spring break sits in the middle of the pack. If you want the best value, you may want to consider what he calls “the shoulder seasons.”

“You're not paying peak summer rates (during spring break), but you're also not getting the deep discounts of, say, early November or late January,” he said.

“That said, how you book matters more than when you travel. If you stay flexible on exact dates and destination, spring break can absolutely be affordable. The travelers who overpay are usually the ones who locked in plans months ago at rigid rates.”

Alioto said that the sweet spot for value is typically during “the shoulder seasons” — late September through October and February through early March. This is when the weather is still nice, but it’s not prime travel season.

“If spring break is the window you have, don't let cost be the reason you skip it,” he said. “Work smarter, book later, and the value is absolutely there.”