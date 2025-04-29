Only one US beach makes the list of ‘The World’s 50 Best Beaches’

Key takeaways

Siesta Beach in Florida is the only U.S. beach included in “The World’s 50 Best Beaches” list for 2025, recognized for its powdery white quartz sand, gentle slope, shallow waters, and pristine surroundings.

Global competition is steep, with 49 of the top 50 beaches located outside the U.S., including the top-ranked Cala Goloritze in Italy, making many of the world's best beach destinations potentially out of budget for American travelers.

Selection process involved votes from over 1,000 vetted travel professionals, judges, and influencers, aiming to highlight breathtaking and less touristy beach experiences worldwide.

Beach season is rapidly approaching, and in spite of tariffs and inflation, a recent survey shows Americans still plan to take a vacation this summer.

But alas, according to “The World’s 50 Best Beaches,” 49 of the top beaches are in other countries and may be outside the budgets of many travelers. According to the list, Cala Goloritze is the world’s best beach, but unfortunately, it’s in Italy.

However, the lone American beach to make the list is Siesta Beach, on Florida’s west coast. According to the list, Siesta Beach, located on Siesta Key, off shore of Sarasota, “stands out for its rare, powdery white sand made up of 99% pure quartz from the Appalachian Mountains, which stays cool to the touch even under the hot Florida sun. This unique sand is one of the key features that sets Siesta Beach apart, often dubbed the world's finest, whitest sand.”

The list’s authors also cite the gentle slope of the beach, along with the shallow, calm waters, as creating an ideal environment for swimming, while also making it safe for children.

‘Pristine surroundings’

“Siesta Beach is also known for its pristine surroundings, free from large developments, which helps preserve its natural beauty and makes it one of the top beaches to visit in the U.S.,” the list’s authors conclude.

The World's 50 Best Beaches is based on votes from its network of Judges as well as from over 1,000 vetted travel professionals, including industry experts and high-profile influencers.

"Our 2025 list is the result of countless days spent by our judges, Beach Ambassadors, and the World's 50 Best team exploring coastlines across the globe," Tine Holst, co-founder of The World's 50 Best Beaches, said in a press release. "Our mission is to inspire travelers to go beyond the typical tourist hotspots and discover the kind of beach experiences they've always dreamed of—places that are truly breathtaking, peaceful, and unforgettable."

For Americans willing to travel outside the U.S. to visit a great beach, the other 49 top beaches are listed here.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.