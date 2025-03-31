United Airlines will launch Starlink web service on regional jets in May

Internet access is possible at 30,000 feet but not every airline offers it. Beginning in May, United Airlines says it will begin providing Starlink internet service aboard its regional jets. The airlines has announced that the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Supplemental Type Certificate for the Embraer 175.

The inaugural commercial flight with Starlink Wi-Fi will be operated on a United Express Embraer 175. This development comes less than eight months after United and Starlink first announced their partnership. United said it plans to accelerate the rollout, aiming to install the Starlink system on approximately 40 regional jets per month, with the goal of equipping its entire two-cabin regional fleet of over 300 planes by the end of the year.

Before the official launch, United will conduct beta testing on select flights.

"We know customers are going to love this experience, and we think it will give them yet another reason to choose United," Grant Milstead, United's vice president of Digital Technology, said in a press release. "We're working closely with Starlink and the FAA to finish installs on our regional fleet this year and bring the best inflight experience in the sky to more and more people."

Expansion plans

United said it will continue to collaborate with Starlink to secure FAA STCs for over 16 of its regional and mainline aircraft models, including the Embraer 175. The FAA's STC process involves design, installation, testing, and approval procedures.

The airline highlighted the technical advantages of the Starlink system, noting its smaller size and lighter weight compared to traditional Wi-Fi equipment, which translates to easier installation and reduced fuel consumption. The system is also designed for enhanced reliability and weather resistance.

MileagePlus members will enjoy free access to Starlink's high-speed internet, offering speeds up to 250 Mbps. This will enable passengers to stream content, shop online, play games, and engage in various online activities seamlessly. Free MileagePlus membership sign-up is available at united.com/starlink.

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, provides high-speed, low-latency internet through a vast network of low Earth orbit satellites.

