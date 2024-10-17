Disney announces new Lightning Lane Premier Pass at highest prices yet

Earlier this year, Disney introduced a new way for visitors to get out of waiting in the regular lines with its Lightning Lanes.

Now, it’s about to get a lot more expensive to get into the Lightning Lane.

Disney introduced an upgrade to the existing model – the Lightning Lane Premier Pass. Not only will there be limited availability for those who can purchase these passes, the cost of them is likely to box out many consumers who are interested in getting them.

What to know

The Lightning Lane Premier Pass functions in much the same way as the original Lightning Lane options; however, this exclusive pass allows guests to head to the Lightning Lane whenever they want – no reservations or selections required.

For Orlando guests, you must be staying at a Disney Resort to be eligible for the Premier Pass, and passes open for purchase one week in advance.

Each Orlando theme park has its own price, and prices vary based on the day/time of visit. Early prices from Disney look like this:

Animal Kingdom: $129-$199 + tax, per day, per person

EPCOT: $169-$249 + tax, per day, per person

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $269-$349 + tax, per day, per person

Magic Kingdom: $329-$449 + tax, per day, per person

Across the four theme parks, there are 55 attractions that have Lightning Lanes.

Similarly, in California, guests can book the Premier Pass two days ahead of their visit, and all guests are welcome to reserve their pass. However, in Disneyland, there will be a select number of Premier Passes each day, so guests need to act quickly if they want to take advantage of the offer.

Disneyland guests will be able to use the Pass in both Disneyland and California Adventure, which include 24 attractions with Lightning Lanes, and it will run you $400 per day.

Disney is rolling out the Lightning Lane Premier Pass in Orlando on October 30 and in California on October 23. An important thing to note: the Premier Pass is a separate expense on top of daily admission into the theme parks.

What was the old model?

Before the introduction of the Premier Pass, Disney started offering the Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Single Pass.

With the Multi Pass, guests purchase the pass for one specific theme park per day. They’re given the choice of three attractions with available times, reserving their spot in the queue. However, they must visit and exit one attraction before reserving the next one.

The Single Pass is used for the most popular Disney attractions, and many guests buy the Single Pass and the Multi Pass to get shorter wait times on more attractions across the parks. The Single Pass gives guests access to two attractions per park per day.

The prices are much lower, too. The Multi Pass ranges from $15-$39 per person per day, and the Single Pass ranges from $7-$25 per person per attraction.

While the Multi Pass and Lightning Pass will still be available, Disney is hoping that the features associated with the Premier Pass will make it attractive to visitors.