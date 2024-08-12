Fly all you want for three months for $299? Yes, on Frontier Airlines

If you think you’re going to be flying somewhere for the holidays or want to get away to someplace warmer when cold weather starts rolling in, Frontier Airlines is having a crazy – “all you can fly” – sale on travel!

Perfect for students on break, retirees who want to wander, or remote workers who can work from anywhere, the airline’s GoWild! Pass lets you fly anywhere they go (including Puerto Rico and the Caribbean) as much as you want for just $299 from September 1st through February 28th.

But the real kicker is this: if you buy your pass early enough, you'll also earn free Elite Silver Status with Frontier Miles. This plus means you get to pick your seat for free, change your flights without a fee (IF it's more than a week out), and get priority customer service.

Here's the lowdown

Of course, like any deal, this one comes with a list of yes or no questions. Frontier breaks those down like this: