Fly all you want for three months for $299? Yes, on Frontier Airlines

If you think you’re going to be flying somewhere for the holidays or want to get away to someplace warmer when cold weather starts rolling in, Frontier Airlines is having a crazy – “all you can fly” – sale on travel!
Perfect for students on break, retirees who want to wander, or remote workers who can work from anywhere, the airline’s GoWild! Pass lets you fly anywhere they go (including Puerto Rico and the Caribbean) as much as you want for just $299 from September 1st through February 28th.
But the real kicker is this: if you buy your pass early enough, you'll also earn free Elite Silver Status with Frontier Miles. This plus means you get to pick your seat for free, change your flights without a fee (IF it's more than a week out), and get priority customer service.
Here's the lowdown
Of course, like any deal, this one comes with a list of yes or no questions. Frontier breaks those down like this:
Fly anywhere that Frontier goes? Yes, as much as you want (from September to February) for $299.
Score free Elite Silver Status with Frontier Miles? Yep, if you buy by August 23rd, you get free seat selection, waived change fees, and more!
Wanna plan ahead? Yes, you can book some flights early, but it might cost a little extra though. “An early booking charge may apply. Seats available to pass holders are capacity controlled, limited in quantity and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last,” is how the airline postured its answer to that question.
Blackout dates? Frontier says there will be some, but it didn’t specify exactly when those are. Most likely a day or two during Thanksgiving week and Christmas week.
Need a bag or want a better seat? Gotta pay extra for that (but you can use miles earned with your GoWild! booking to help out).
Are flights guaranteed? No, so if you’re going to go for this deal, you should try and snag those seats quickly!
Can I share this pass? Sorry. The pass is for you only, no sharing with your travel buddies.
Is there an auto-renewal trigger? Yes, so be careful, because when it auto-renews, you’ll be charged $399.
How old do you have to be? Gotta be 18 and a US resident to buy (with some exceptions for minors with grown-ups involved).
Are bags and seat assignments included in the deal? Nope. That’ll cost you extra.
Are there other fees? Yes. The airline said that “taxes, fees and charges apply at time of booking.” Those fees are listed on this page and should be fully understood before you press the “buy” button.