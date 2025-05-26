Americans are just longing to move to Portugal

Portugal's Appeal to Americans : An increasing number of Americans are considering relocating to Portugal, drawn by its affordable cost of living, pleasant climate, and quality healthcare system.

Diverse Motivations for Relocation : Factors such as political polarization, concerns over social issues, and the desire for a more relaxed lifestyle are motivating U.S. citizens to explore residency options in Portugal.

Navigating the Move: While Portugal offers various visa pathways for retirees, remote workers, and investors, prospective expatriates face challenges including bureaucratic processes, housing market pressures, and adapting to a new culture.

Does it seem like everybody's talking about Portugal all of a sudden? A guy installing some tile at our house said he had been planning to retire to Maine but is going to Portugal instead. Likewise the older gent who delivered some groceries.

Then there's the Brazilian-born scientist down the block — recently fired from a 20-year career when USAID was downsized. He was able to skip most of the applications and waiting periods and, thanks to his Brazilian birth, get a quick Portuguese passport. (Brazil is a former colony of Portugal). Last I checked, his bags were being packed.

By the way, the tile guy might be interested to know that Portugal is about the size of Maine, his former top retirement pick. They're both around 35,000 square miles. Also, they both stick out in the Atlantic Ocean.

For awhile there, Portugal was something of a tourist magnet and now it has moved up to be the No. 1 country that Americans hope to move to, according to a survey of 116,363 Americans conducted by Expatsi, a company that packages relocation tours and expat resources.

Not yet overcrowded

Portugal is not (yet) as swarming with American tourists as much of Europe, the climate is agreeable and the cost of living is moderate by European standards. The language? Well, yes, it's Portuguese and no, that's not the same as Spanish although it's not a particularly difficult tongue.

Add up those perceived advantages and restless Americans' minds turn to Portugal. It came out as the most-desired destination in Expatsi's survey:

Portugal Spain UK Canada Italy Ireland France Mexico New Zealand Costa Rica

Why move?

Public domain

OK, Portugal sounds like a nice enough place but why do so many Americans suddenly want to move there? A big reason is politics. The Expatsi survey found that about 56% of respondents think the U.S. has become too conservative while about 53% think it's too divided. About two-thirds said they want to move in the next six months.

Not everyone sees this as admirable. Many conservatives are derisive of the "turncoats who say they love their country but are ready to bail out after they lose an election or two," as a retired federal employee in the Washington suburbs told us.

There's nothing new about that. Americans always assume that they are welcome everywhere and that any country would be overjoyed to have them but this is not always the case.

How do the Portuguese feel? So far, they're cautiously optimistic, seeing some value in welcoming a new culture and its accompanying currency. It's a fairly friendly country with no major long-simmering issues but like any garden spot facing an influx of new residents, there's a risk that the newcomers will drive up the price of housing, swarm all over the local eateries and clubs and insist on driving hulking SUVs everywhere.

There are also fears that many older Americans will soon fall ill and become a burden on their new country. While Portugal has a robust social safety net, including universal health care, it can take five years or more to attain full citizenship and become eligible for benefits.

While a new country may initially welcome Americans, it's important to blend in a little, veteran expats say. And, as an American expat living in Paris for many years warns: "If your French is superb, you may make acquaintances but you won't have the kind of close friendships common in the U.S. You will always be a foreigner."

There are certain traits that are immediately identified as American and it's a good idea to be aware of that.

"Nothing identifies Americans more than the baseball cap, tee shirt and shorts, no matter the venue, and the unwillingness to learn even a tiny bit of the local language," said a retired journalist who has lived just about everywhere. "It might be charming at first but it gets old as time goes by and the numbers increase."

It all that still sounds welcoming, consider that emigrating from the United States isn't all that easy. You will be required to pay U.S. income tax on any income you earn overseas for as a long as you remain an American citizen. Renouncing your citizenship can eliminate that requirement but it's a big step and not one to be taken lightly. It is not reversible. You can't go home again.