Flight restrictions at Newark Liberty Airport will continue through summer, capping arrivals at 28 per hour due to safety concerns stemming from outdated equipment and staffing shortages.

United Airlines has cut 35 daily round-trip flights, citing the airport’s inability to safely manage current traffic levels following a serious radar blackout incident.

Travelers may benefit from record-low ticket prices, as United CEO Scott Kirby notes that increased seat availability will make Newark departures the cheapest in history this summer.

Summer travelers who want to avoid Newark Liberty International Airport will find it easier. The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that restrictions on flights in and out of the trouble-plagued airport will be extended through the summer.

The agency initially imposed the flight restrictions before Memorial Day and said it significantly improved safety and operations. The airport has suffered from understaffing and faulty equipment for years, and those issues recently bubbled to the surface in a series of close calls.

There was a 90-second radar and communication blackout on April 28, during which air traffic controllers lost contact with incoming aircraft. This incident, caused by a burned-out copper wire, left controllers unable to monitor or guide planes, prompting alarm among pilots and leading to a temporary suspension of operations.

The disruption has been attributed to outdated technology and staffing shortages, issues that have plagued the airport for years.

United slashed its schedule

In response to the crisis, United Airlines, which operates approximately 75% of flights at Newark, announced the cancellation of 35 daily round-trip flights. The airline cited the inability of the airport to handle its current flight schedule safely due to staffing shortages and equipment failures.

Just before Memorial Day, the FAA announced an immediate cap on hourly flight arrivals at Newark Liberty International Airport in a bid to reduce soaring delays and cancellations. The limits restrict arrivals to 28 per hour.

Meanwhile, travelers who use the Newark Airport may be able to save some money. At a Wall Street Journal event last week, United CEO Scott Kirby said ticket prices for flights departing Newark will be the cheapest ever this summer.

“There’s a lot more seats available, it’s going to be the cheapest it’s probably ever going to be in history,” Kirby said. “I don’t really like that, but you ought to book, and it’s going to be the least crowded.”