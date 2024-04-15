Affordable Family Vacation Destinations

The next time you check into a hotel, travel experts say there are lots of things – freebies, upgrades, a room far away from non-stop plonks of the ice machine – consumers are leaving to luck. You might not get anything, but as they say, the worst thing that can happen is that the clerk says no.

A simple “Hey, how’s your day?” spoken to the clerk always gets the ball rolling. After all, they are the most important person you’ll probably ever meet at the hotel.

“You’re checking into a hotel with a person most of the time. That person has good days and bad days, they can help you if they want,” suggests Gary Leff from ViewFromTheWing.

“Or stick you in an odd-shaped room without any natural light. You want to develop a rapport with the agent. Theirs is a generally-thankless job, except where tipping is involved. They deal with everyone else’s problems. Be nice.”

Know what you really want

Leff says that you shouldn’t go in with a laundry list or a “well, how about this” comeback if your request gets stymied, but rather you think about what’s important to you and stick with those requests. His list is short – five questions total. On top of the “How’s your day been going” warm-up, he likes a good thick laying on of flattery.

“‘I’ve really been looking forward to this hotel for its…’ and finish the sentence as appropriate, views of the X, great big rooms, what have you,” he says. Maybe try something like “I’ve needed this trip for a while. What kind of room do you have for me?”

In Leff’s video on how to get a room upgrade, he says to first ask what rewards points you already have might get you. “I won’t have nearly enough time to enjoy the hotel as I had hoped and wonder if you could help make it special. Would you be able to give me complimentary…” and finish the sentence, breakfast/extra toiletries/free internet, might work wonders, too.

“This hotel has such a great location and I don’t have a lot of time here, what is your one favorite place to...” and ask what you’re most interested in – eat/drink/relax/etc.

Kendyl Grender, the owner at Kendyl Travels, told ConsumerAffairs that rather than waiting to ask for a perk or an upgrade until you arrive, email the hotel in advance of making your reservation. If your request is something the hotel thinks will motivate you to reserve a room, they might just do it. “At check-in mention to the front desk that you spoke with or emailed [insert name] and wanted to ensure your amenities were added to the reservation,” she said. Printing out a copy of the email and taking it with you could confirm your request.

Maybe they’ll forego some of those 'resort fees'

It may be tacky, but with President Biden’s war on junk fees, if you ask what “fees” are included in the price upfront before you sign on the dotted line, you might find a fee that you can ask the clerk to “waive.” For example, if there’s a “spa fee” and you won’t be going anywhere near the spa or pool, ask if they’ll remove that charge.

Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video

The TVs at hotels these days are pretty much the same as the “smart” ones we have at home. If you have your own Netflix or other streaming service account, ask if they can have someone show you how to access that service and use your account to watch what you want.

Take advantage of local knowledge.

Payoffs don’t always have a monetary value, like free breakfast. Since hotel concierge agents have pretty much vanished, Leff thinks another value clerks have is their knowledge of what’s worth checking out such as a wonderful restaurant. “It’s like asking a cab driver for the best food, you may discover someplace new. What you want is their knowledge, so you’re asking where they would go, or where they would tell their best friend from out of town to go,” he says.

“What a great suggestion, I’m going to take you up on it. Could you give me a late check-out, in case I wind up out late because of it?” A-ha – another perk just for a little sweet talk.

Need something pressed? Shoes shined? Forgot your shaver or your charger?

Sure, there are irons and ironing boards in most hotel rooms these days, but not everyone was a natural-born ironing master. However, almost every hotel launders – and irons – things like bed linens, so if you need something ironed, just ask. You might luck out, not to mention save yourself some stress.

And if you need your shoes shined or forgot your shaving kit, toothbrush/toothpaste, or electronic device charger? Ask. Hotels keep those things in the office closet just in case.

Bikes? Board games? Yoga mats?

Ravi Parikh, founder and CEO of RoverPass told us that some hotels offer unique amenities like yoga mats, exercise equipment, board games, DVD players, or even bicycles for guest use. Again, it doesn’t hurt to ask.

'Can I opt for a fragrance-free or specialized cleaning routine for my room?'

For those who are sensitive to certain scents or cleaning products, Parikh said that some hotels might be able to accommodate them by using fragrance-free cleaning products or a specialized cleaning routine. “This is not widely advertised, so asking might open up this option for you,” he said.

How about a free ride?

Why take an Uber or a taxi from the airport when the hotel might offer a free shuttle service to and from, Parikh asks. And it’s not just the airport either. He said many hotels located near attractions offer free rides to those places, too.

Do you speak another language?

“I noticed your menu/informational signs aren’t available in Turkish/Hindi/Other languages. Would you be interested if I help translate them in exchange for a complimentary dinner or spa tickets?”

Parikh contends that if you are fluent in a language that might be beneficial to the hotel, offering your skills in exchange for amenities can be a win-win.

“Hotels are always looking to improve their services for international guests, and having menus or informational signs in multiple languages is a plus,” he said “This type of barter is not common, but a hotel may appreciate the initiative and the help, and be willing to offer you something in return for your efforts."