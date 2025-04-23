Avelo Airlines to fly ICE deportation missions, sparking headwinds

Key takeaways

Budget airline Avelo will operate unbranded deportation flights for ICE starting next month

Move aimed at financial stabilization draws protests, political fallout, and employee concern

Connecticut lawmakers, unions, and customers criticize airline's involvement in immigration crackdowny [Your Name]

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines, known for connecting underserved cities in states like Connecticut, California, and Florida, is entering controversial airspace and encountering a little turbulence along the way.

Beginning next month, three Avelo aircraft will fly unmarked deportation and detention transport missions for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)—a pivot that has sparked fierce backlash from customers, lawmakers, and airline workers.

The decision, confirmed to The Wall Street Journal by Avelo CEO Andrew Levy, marks a rare foray by a commercial airline into the sensitive realm of immigration enforcement. “We concluded this new opportunity was too valuable not to pursue,” Levy said in a message to employees. “It will help us stabilize our finances and allow us to continue our journey.”

Economic strain drives a high-stakes shift

Founded in 2021, Houston-based Avelo has struggled to gain stable financial footing amid rising costs and competitive pressures in the low-fare airline market. The ICE contract, while politically fraught, offers a steady revenue stream at a time when the start-up airline needs it most.

ICE typically operates about 60 to 70 deportation missions weekly through a web of contractors. These include Global Crossing Airlines (GlobalX), which currently runs over 70% of ICE's flights, often without public visibility. Until now, few of these charter operators have been household names—unlike Avelo, which serves high-profile liberal markets such as New Haven, CT and Hollywood Burbank, CA.

Industry experts note that guaranteed payments and minimum flight hour guarantees make ICE contracts attractive to struggling carriers. The recent termination of a $3.6 billion ICE contract with broker CSI Aviation, following a legal challenge, has created an opening that Avelo has quickly moved to fill.

Protests, petitions, and political pressure

The airline's decision has triggered outrage in some of the very communities it serves. In Connecticut, where Avelo was welcomed with open arms at Tweed New Haven Airport, protests have erupted. Demonstrators and local leaders are pressuring the airline to back out of the ICE deal.

More than 34,000 people have signed a petition vowing to boycott Avelo, and Connecticut lawmakers are threatening to let a suspension of aviation fuel taxes lapse, potentially raising operating costs for the carrier in the state.

The flight attendants’ union has also raised concerns, particularly around safety protocols for deportation flights, where passengers are typically shackled and handcuffed. These conditions, they argue, could hinder crew responses in emergency situations.

A political flashpoint in the skies

Avelo’s entrance into the deportation business thrusts the startup airline into the middle of the country’s ongoing immigration debate—one that carries significant reputational risks, particularly in liberal-leaning markets.

The Biden administration recently canceled a multi-billion-dollar ICE flight contract, leaving room for new providers. But as Avelo steps into that space, it faces the difficult task of balancing financial necessity with political fallout and customer trust.

As protests grow and government scrutiny intensifies, the success of Avelo’s pivot could depend not just on the bottom line, but on whether the airline can navigate the turbulence of public opinion.