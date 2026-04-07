Airlines are raising checked bag fees as the cost of jet fuel soars

Several major U.S. airlines have raised checked baggage fees in recent months, citing higher operating costs driven by rising jet fuel prices.

The increases affect both domestic and international routes, with some fees climbing by $5 to $15 per bag.

Industry analysts say the move reflects broader cost pressures across aviation, though consumer advocates warn of growing frustration among travelers.

U.S. airlines are once again increasing checked baggage fees, pointing to surging jet fuel prices as a key factor behind the latest round of price hikes. The changes, which have rolled out across several major carriers, are expected to affect millions of travelers heading into the busy summer and fall travel seasons.

United Airlines said the cost of the first checked bag is going up to $45 if passengers prepay. The fee is $50 if they pay within 24 hours of their flight.

"United Chase credit card holders, MileagePlus Premier members, active military members, and customers traveling in premium cabins can still check a bag for free," the airline said in a statement.

Fuel expenses have risen sharply

Airline executives say the increases are necessary to offset escalating fuel expenses, which remain one of the industry’s largest and most volatile costs. Jet fuel prices have risen significantly over the past year due to a combination of geopolitical tensions, supply constraints, and fluctuating global oil markets.

The move underscores a broader trend in the airline industry toward unbundling services — charging separately for amenities that were once included in ticket prices. Checked baggage fees alone generate billions of dollars annually for U.S. carriers, making them a critical revenue stream.

However, the increases are drawing criticism from consumer advocates, who argue that travelers are already facing higher ticket prices and additional fees across the board. Some warn that continued hikes could erode customer loyalty, particularly as budget-conscious passengers look for ways to cut travel expenses.

Why airlines charge for checked bags

So, why don’t airlines just raise the ticket price to include the cost of checking bags? Chalk it up to competition.

Studies have shown that consumers are extremely price-sensitive when booking a flight. A fare difference as small as $2 will cause them to choose a different carrier.

That means it is very important to know what an airline charges for checked bags when booking a flight. A cheap fare might not be so cheap if you’re checking a couple of bags. Consider strategies such as packing lighter or using airline-branded credit cards that may waive baggage fees.