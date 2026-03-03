United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Los Angeles after engine fire

United Airlines Flight 2127 was forced to turn back to Los Angeles International Airport after an engine fire was reported shortly after takeoff Monday.

More than 250 passengers and crew were evacuated safely via slides and stairs on the tarmac; no serious injuries were reported.

The FAA has launched an investigation, amid a spate of airline emergencies this year including other in-flight technical issues and emergency diversions.

A United Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner bound for Newark, New Jersey, made an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Monday after fire warnings were reported in one of its engines, airline and aviation officials said.

United Flight 2127 departed LAX around 10:43 a.m. local time but turned back roughly 40 minutes into its journey when the cockpit crew detected indications of an engine fire, according to Federal Aviation Administration advisories.

The aircraft touched down safely at LAX at about 11:19 a.m., and more than 250 passengers and crew were quickly evacuated on inflatable slides and airstairs on the taxiway. Fire crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department surrounded the plane and worked to contain the blaze near the left engine; authorities reported no serious injuries.

United Airlines arranged to transport customers to their final destinations and praised the flight crew for their swift, calm handling of the unfolding emergency. The FAA has opened an investigation into the engine issue.

The incident briefly disrupted operations at one of the nation’s busiest airports, with a temporary ground stop imposed as emergency responders cleared the scene.

So far, a year marked by in-flight incidents

It's only early March, but this emergency comes amid a series of airline incidents so far in 2026 that have tested operational and safety systems across carriers:

In mid-February, United Airlines Flight UA1125 declared an emergency and diverted back to Denver shortly after departing for Boise due to a technical issue, prompting questions about in-flight system reliability and airline safety practices.

Earlier in January, JetBlue Flight B61058 from Aruba to New York diverted to Fort Lauderdale after an engine failure shortly after takeoff; all passengers and crew aboard that Airbus A321neo were reported safe after the emergency landing.

Globally, a Qatar Airways Boeing 787 flight made a precautionary emergency return to Lagos in mid-January after a critical oxygen system malfunction was detected, underscoring challenges with aircraft systems that can emerge unexpectedly.

Aviation safety experts note that while such events remain rare relative to the number of flights conducted daily, recent months have seen a notable cluster of engine- and systems-related emergencies that highlight the importance of rigorous maintenance, crew training, and rapid response protocols.