More older women are traveling solo these days. Why not you?

Okay, ladies, time for some truth-telling. Which of the following would you NOT like to deal with on your next travel experience:

A partner who snores A partner who is more interested in finding where the nearest McDonald’s is than a quaint cafe that serves warm croissants A partner who wants to sit in the hotel room and watch ESPN while you want to go out and shop or lay by the pool All of the above None of the above

If you chose “4,” then read on because this article is for you.

Solo travel is a hot ticket for women these days and for many (if not all) of the reasons in the little quiz above. In fact, new research from Road Scholar shows that 85% of its solo travelers are women – baby boomer women who are embracing solo travel as society becomes more accepting of older women doing their own thing.

It’s easier than it’s ever been, too. Many destinations cater to older travelers with senior discounts, easy-access transportation, and senior-friendly activities.

“Travel, at its core, embraces possibility. You’re booking your first international flight, you’re taking in the hums and whispers of a city you only knew before from pictures, you’re using hand gestures peppered with a few shared words to get directions,” insists Farryl Last of GoAbroad.

“Don’t be surprised if you come down firmly on the side of alone time’s immense possibility after assessing the pros and cons of solo travel. Whatever your reasons for traveling, you’re in for adventure when you dare to do it on your own.”

And, yes, hubby can stay at home

Sure, a number of the women who travel solo are widows, but they’re really in the minority. The Road Scholar study researchers found that 60% of our solo travelers are married women traveling without their spouses. Women who are thinking “possibility.”

Their reasons for traveling solo? Well, 42% said their spouse wasn’t interested in traveling, while 40% mentioned having different travel preferences.

And it's not about the wives wanting to be away from their spouses, but rather about exploring a part of them that they feel drawn to at this stage in their life.

“I cherish the freedom to explore and do things on my own schedule,” says 66-year-old Marcia Henderson, one of the Road Scholar solo travelers. “I love walking, hiking, and immersing myself in nature, culture, and history. My husband has knee issues and doesn’t share my passions. It would be a waste not to travel just because he doesn’t enjoy it. This is my passion, and he fully supports me, just as I support his love for golf.”

If the pushback continues, KAYAK’s Annika Ziehen thinks everyone should experience solo travel at least once in their life. If someone questions your sanity, or accuses you of being irresponsible, spoiled, or self-centered, rest assured that you're not.

“I think it is okay to be all of that once in a while and to simply follow your heart. 'You do you' should be the anthem of solo travel," Ziehen said.

A chill way to discover yourself and feel better

In addition to not having to compromise on plans or deal with another person’s drama, one of the key pluses is discovering yourself.

Traveling alone gives you time to reflect and figure out what really matters to you – almost like hitting the reset button on your life. As you get out of your comfort zone, tackle new challenges and find out that you can overcome obstacles like how to get around London on the subway, you'll also build confidence. And who knows, you might even make some cool new friends along the way.

Travel has a lot of health benefits, too. Walking around new places helps you stay active, and the fresh experiences keep your mind engaged. Plus, traveling on your own schedule allows you to prioritize rest and relaxation, which are vital for maintaining good health.

Where you probably walk only 4,000-5,000 steps a day during your normal routine, traveling could easily take your step count to 12,000-18,000 steps per day – and it won’t even seem like that many as you peruse all the interesting places, shops, and restaurants in a faraway place.

Lonely schomonely

If you think traveling solo equates to loneliness, don’t. There are lots of places in the world where people are friendly and happy to provide a safe welcome mat when you cross their borders.

For example, Australia. The Land Down Under frequently tops lists of friendly countries because of the laid-back nature of the locals, as do Portugal and Taiwan, and this list that gives a lot of love to the Scandinavian countries.

But, is it the answer?

While solo travel can be empowering and inspiring, it's also essential to consider things like your personal comfort and safety.

Potential downsides like loneliness or navigating new places solo can be addressed with good planning. Most travel agencies these days know exactly what group tours work best for solo travelers or where to find organized senior travel programs that offer a mix of independence and companionship. And if you have health concerns, many travel companies specialize in providing accessible, senior-friendly options.

One of the questions that frequently comes up about solo travelers – especially ones on cruises – is the “single supplement” upcharge. But that’s changing quickly.

A number of cruise lines have also invested more in one-person staterooms in recent years. Norwegian Cruise Line announced plans last month to add nearly 1,000 cabins for single occupants across its fleet.

A Road Scholar spokesperson added that it, for one, doesn’t charge a penny more for solo travelers beyond the extra cost incurred from hotels and it offers a unique roommate matching option to help singles save, as well.

It's your call

Ready to explore the world on your own terms? Solo travel is a great way to rediscover your sense of wonder and independence. Whether it's Maine for a week or Europe for a month, it's never too late to make new memories and discover new aspects of yourself. So pack your bags and let the adventure begin!