Traveling over Labor Day? Here’s where things could go wrong.

Traveling over Labor Day should be fun, not stressful, but we all know that holidays can easily fall apart whether you’re driving or flying somewhere.

Wayne Hassay, LegalShield provider attorney and managing partner at Maguire Schneider Hassay, LLP, shared a quick what-to-do guide if something goes wrong with flying, renting a car, or staying at an Airbnb.

Car rentals

Hassay says that when renting a car, watch out for extra fees if you're bringing friends or family along. Ask about discounts or promotions, especially if the additional driver is a spouse or close family member.

Also, be mindful of tollway charges – they’re a popular thing these days. Using your own transponder can save you some cash. Watch out for Additional Driver Fees, too.

“Ask if there are ways to avoid these charges, such as loyalty program memberships or special promotions. This is especially so when the other driver is a spouse or close family member over the age of 25. Age 25 often is the cut off for a ‘youthful driver’ surcharge,” Hassay says.

Flights

In today’s customer-first – or as customer-first as the Department of Transportation can make it – don’t forget that if your flight gets canceled or delayed, you're usually entitled to a refund. Don't forget to claim reimbursement for any extra expenses you incur, either, like food or lodging. Some credit cards offer travel delay insurance that can cover these costs.

Airlines are responsible for lost or damaged luggage up to a certain amount. Keep receipts for any expenses you incur while waiting for your stuff to be replaced. It's also a good idea to pack a carry-on with essentials, just in case.

Vacation rentals

“Vacation rental offers vary significantly. It may not be what you are used to from your favorite large hotel chain. Cancellation policies range from flexible to strict,” Hassay reminds travelers.

“Review these carefully, as some bookings are non-refundable or may incur significant fees if canceled. Also, be aware of additional fees such as cleaning fees, even local taxes. The nightly rate might be attractive but know the real total before you book!”

Going out of the country?

One last thing: If you're planning a trip to a foreign country, it's also important to research the local customs and laws. Be aware of any visa requirements and ensure your passport is valid for the duration of your trip. Consider purchasing travel insurance to protect yourself against unexpected events.

By following these tips, you can help ensure a smooth and enjoyable travel experience. So, relax, have fun, and enjoy your trip!