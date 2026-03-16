Norovirus outbreak sickens more than 150 on Princess cruise ship

More than 150 passengers and crew members fell ill during a recent Princess Cruises voyage after a norovirus outbreak aboard the Star Princess, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The illness affected 104 passengers and 49 crew members during a seven-day Caribbean cruise that departed Fort Lauderdale on March 7.

Cruise officials responded by isolating sick individuals and increasing sanitation measures while the CDC launched an investigation.

More than 150 people became ill during a recent Caribbean cruise aboard a Princess Cruises ship, prompting an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The outbreak occurred on the Star Princess during a seven-night voyage from March 7 to March 14, according to the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program, which monitors gastrointestinal illness on cruise ships that call at U.S. ports. A total of 153 people — 104 passengers and 49 crew members — reported symptoms during the trip.

The ship was carrying 4,307 passengers and 1,561 crew members at the time of the outbreak, meaning roughly 2–3% of those onboard reported illness.

Health officials said the predominant symptoms were vomiting and diarrhea, which are typical signs of norovirus, a highly contagious virus that causes gastrointestinal illness and spreads easily in close quarters.

Outbreak reported mid-voyage

The outbreak was first reported to the CDC on March 11, several days after the ship departed from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Under federal guidelines, cruise lines must notify the CDC when at least 2% of passengers or crew report gastrointestinal illness, a threshold that was surpassed during the sailing.

Princess Cruises said it implemented a series of containment measures once cases began to rise. According to the CDC, the ship’s crew:

Increased cleaning and disinfection procedures

Isolated sick passengers and crew members

Collected stool samples from ill individuals for testing

Consulted with CDC officials on sanitation protocols

After the ship returned to Fort Lauderdale on March 14, it underwent additional deep cleaning before departing on its next voyage, officials said.

CDC investigating

The CDC is conducting an environmental assessment and outbreak investigation to determine how the illness spread and to help prevent further transmission.

Norovirus outbreaks are occasionally reported on cruise ships because the virus can spread rapidly in crowded environments and can survive on surfaces such as railings and door handles if sanitation practices are not strict.

While the number of cases reported during a cruise reflects the total number of people who became sick at any point during the voyage, the CDC notes that they were not necessarily ill at the same time.