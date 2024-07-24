The 'Dirty Dozen' carry-on items that will get you pulled aside by TSA

The Transportation and Safety Administration (TSA) is screening nearly 3 million travelers a week this summer, eyeballing every single carry-on. And they’re finding all sorts of things in travelers’ carry-ons that cause delays and those passengers to either get patted down or interrogated.

If you’re traveling anytime soon, you might want to get updated on what’s going to get you in hot water, too.

These are the most frequent culprits – the dirty dozen delay deeds:

Liquids, aerosols, gels

Women are prone to taking their makeup and toiletries with them in their carry-on, but the TSA's 3-1-1 rule (3.4-ounce containers in 1 quart-sized bag) is often misunderstood or overlooked. One thing that women fail to check are cosmetics – especially powder.

Many times, bronzers, foundation, and other powders are packaged in containers over 12 ounces and, in the TSA’s eyes, resemble more dangerous materials and might require additional testing. Place non-essential powders greater than 12 oz. in checked bags instead.

Food items and water bottles

Some foods, like dips or spreads, also fall under the 3-1-1 rule because they are considered liquids. Same with fruits and veggies. If you packed a little to-go bag of, say, apple slices for the kids, the TSA might take those items and toss ‘em in the trash.

And if you’re taking a water bottle, make sure it’s dry as a bone when you get to the TSA line or you could lose that, too if it’s greater than 3.4 ounces.

Sharp objects

Knives, scissors, and tools are generally not allowed in carry-on bags, but small items like nail clippers or tweezers are okay.

The TSA will likely mess with any tool over four inches in length because it could be a potential weapon, so put those in your checked bag and not your carry-on. The only way around this – and it’s a gamble – is you could, for example, take a screwdriver, place it in a clear quart baggie, label it and add a note explaining what it’s for. If the TSA agent thinks you’re on the up and up, they might let it go through.

Medications

Prescription and over-the-counter medications are allowed, but you’d be smart to carry them in their original packaging and have a doctor's note if necessary.

Lighters

Are you a smoker? Then, you get one disposable lighter in your carry-on bag – one. But torch lighters and those with refillable tanks are not welcome and will be taken away.

Sporting equipment

If you’ve ever been to Louisville’s Muhammad Ali Airport, you’ve seen the big plastic case of miniature Louisville Slugger bats that have been confiscated. The TSA considers them to be enough of a potential weapon that they take them away. Full-size baseball bats as well as golf clubs and ski poles need to be checked, too.

You might be allowed to take a smaller item like a tennis racket, but if the TSA agent you’re dealing with doesn’t like the looks of it, that may be gone, too.

Aerosol cans

Again, the 3-1-1 rule applies for hairspray and sunscreen and any other product that comes in a spray can.

Have a baby?

The TSA is pretty easy-going when it comes to baby-related items in carry-on bags, including formula, breast milk, and baby food in reasonable quantities exceeding 3.4 ounces. Interestingly enough, these items are exempt from the 3-1-1 liquids rule, but they might require additional screening.

However, there are some items that might raise concerns and potentially be confiscated:

Ice packs : While ice packs are generally allowed to keep breast milk or formula cold, they should be frozen completely solid when passing through security. If they’re not frozen, be ready for some questioning or potentially seeing the item tossed in the garbage.

Baby food pouches : Allowed in moderate quantities, but if they look like they’re more than 3.4 ounces, it’s possible the TSA will require additional screening.

Teethers with liquid inside: Might be subject to the 3-1-1 liquids rule, even if the liquid is intended for teething relief.

Firearms, ammunition, and self-defense items

Despite warnings and hefty fines, TSA officers across the U.S. continue to report record numbers of guns at airport checkpoints. To eliminate any problems, the agency has produced this video so you know exactly what you’re allowed to carry on and expected to present in the way of paperwork.

TSA rules are that one 4 fl. oz. container of mace or pepper spray is permitted in checked baggage IF it is equipped with a safety mechanism to prevent accidental discharge. Self-defense sprays containing more than 2% by mass of tear gas (CS or CN) are prohibited in checked baggage, as well. Same with stun guns, tasers, and other self-defense items.

Wrapped gifts

If you've got a wrapped present tucked into your carry-on, be prepared for a hassle. TSA agents don’t take kindly to things they can’t easily identify and they might have to unwrap your gift to see what you’re gifting. Instead, leave the gift unwrapped and take along the wrapping paper and bows separately, then wrap your gift when you arrive.

Batteries

If you’re taking anything that requires batteries along with you, make sure that the batteries are not lithium batteries, specifically loose ones. The TSA gives those a thumbs-down because they’re a fire or explosion risk. If you’re carrying batteries, leave them in their original, unopened packaging. Here’s a complete list of TSA rules regarding batteries and chargers.

Power banks

Power banks are popular these days because of the dependency we have on phones and tablets. The TSA says both power banks and cell phone battery charging cases must be carried in carry-on baggage only – not checked baggage.

That's not all!

There’s more where these came from, and they’re much weirder. Just watch this:

To avoid delays, it's a good idea to print out this checklist from the TSA, contact the Transportation agency’s online help center, or call 866-289-9673.