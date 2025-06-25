A record number of Americans will travel over the July 4th holiday

AAA Projects Record-Breaking 72.2 Million Travelers for July 4th Holiday Week

Car Travel Hits All-Time High, With Over 61 Million Drivers Expected on the Road

Top U.S. Destinations Include Orlando, Seattle, and Anchorage; Vancouver Leads International Picks

The roads, skies, and seas are about to get much busier this summer. AAA is forecasting a record-breaking 72.2 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home over the extended Independence Day holiday period, spanning from Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6.

That figure marks a 1.7 million increase over last year and a dramatic 7 million jump from pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

This year’s forecast includes two weekends, offering travelers extended flexibility to get away for either a long weekend or a full week of vacation, a trend that’s driving up demand across all modes of transportation.

“Summertime is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, and July 4th is one of the most popular times to get away,” said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel.

Gas price uncertainty

Car travel remains the most popular mode of transportation, with AAA projecting 61.6 million Americans will hit the road, up 2.2% from 2024 and the highest number ever recorded. The rise in road travel comes even as gas prices fluctuate due to geopolitical tensions and the looming

Despite modest increases at the pump driven in part by the Israel-Iran conflict, summer gas prices remain lower than in previous years, thanks to stable crude oil prices. Still, AAA warns drivers to be prepared: last year’s July 4th week saw nearly 700,000 roadside assistance calls. Travelers are urged to perform routine maintenance, pack emergency kits, and avoid peak congestion by traveling early.

According to transportation analytics firm INRIX, the busiest travel days will be Wednesday, July 2 and Sunday, July 6, with afternoons bringing the worst congestion. Morning departures are recommended to avoid gridlock.

More people flying

AAA also anticipates record air travel, with 5.84 million people expected to fly—an 8% share of all travelers and a 1.4% increase over 2023. The average domestic round-trip airfare for the holiday week is $810, about 4% more than last year. For cost savings, experts recommend booking flights on weekdays like Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Meanwhile, travel by other modes—bus, train, and cruise—is projected to grow 7.4% to 4.78 million travelers, nearing the 2019 high. The uptick is largely fueled by the popularity of cruising, especially during peak Alaska cruise season.

Popular destinations

AAA’s booking data show travelers flocking to iconic destinations known for fireworks, beaches, and big city celebrations. Domestically, Orlando, Seattle, and New York top the list. Internationally, Vancouver leads, followed by major European cities like Rome, Paris, and London.

Top U.S. Destinations:

Orlando



Seattle



New York



Anchorage



Fort Lauderdale



Top International Destinations: