FAA restriction halts all flights to and from El Paso for 10 days

UPDATE: Just a few hours after issuing a ground stop order for El Paso, Texas airspace, the Federal Aviation Administration lifted it, citing no threat to commercial aviation. The FAA has given no reason for the ground stop order that was to have been in effect until Feb. 20.

If you have a flight arriving or departing El Paso, Texas over the next few days, you’ll have to make other plans. A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) flight restriction has halted all flights to and from El Paso for 10 days, grounding commercial passenger service, cargo operations, and general aviation.

The advisory states that the FAA has issued a flight restriction effective from Feb. 10 at 11:30 p.m. (MST) to Feb. 20 at 11:30 p.m. (MST) and that “all flights to and from El Paso are grounded, including commercial, cargo and general aviation.”

Sweeping shutdown

The scope of the restriction, as described in the advisory, would represent one of the most sweeping shutdowns of air traffic in the region in recent memory, affecting not only airline passengers but also freight shipments and private aircraft movements tied to business travel, medical transport, and flight training.

Airlines serving El Paso would be expected to cancel or significantly disrupt scheduled arrivals and departures during the restriction window. Cargo carriers, which often operate overnight schedules, would also be affected.

Travelers with upcoming itineraries were advised to contact their airlines for the most up-to-date flight status information, including potential rebooking options, refunds, or alternative airport arrangements.

The reason remains unclear

As of Tuesday night, it remained unclear what prompted the FAA action or whether exceptions would be allowed for emergency or government operations. FAA flight restrictions can be issued for a variety of reasons, including security concerns, emergency response activities, or other operational hazards.

Local airport operations and federal officials had not immediately released additional details beyond the advisory’s description of the restriction.

Passengers planning travel in or out of the El Paso region during the affected period may want to check for alternate routes, including flights from nearby airports, while monitoring airline notifications and official updates.

