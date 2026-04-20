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Memorial Day getaways are heating up — Here’s where Americans are headed (and how to save)

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Americans prioritize Memorial Day travel, seeking value with strategic planning for popular destinations.

New travel data highlights smart strategies to stretch your budget without sacrificing your trip

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  • Americans are prioritizing Memorial Day travel despite higher costs, with top destinations ranging from major cities like New York and Las Vegas to beach hotspots like Honolulu and Orlando.

  • Travelers are getting more strategic to save money, using flexible dates, alternative routes, and less-crowded destinations to find better deals.

  • Timing matters: Flying on off-peak days, booking during cheaper weeks, and considering shoulder season travel can help cut costs and avoid crowds.

Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be a busy one for travelers — and not even higher prices are slowing people down. 

New data from Skyscanner shows Americans are eager to kick off summer with a getaway, flocking to a mix of bucket-list cities and sunshine-filled escapes. 

But while demand is high, the way people are planning their trips is shifting. Travelers are getting more strategic, prioritizing value by booking at the right time, staying flexible with routes, and hunting for destinations that offer more bang for their buck. ConsumerAffairs spoke to Lourdes Losada, Director of the Americas at Skyscanner, who explained that it’s not about spending less — it’s about spending smarter.

Trending destinations for Memorial Day Weekend

Skyscanner’s data revealed the top 20 trending destinations for Americans this Memorial Day Weekend based on site visitor’s searches: 

  1. New York, New York

  2. Los Angeles, California

  3. Las Vegas

  4. Honolulu, Hawaii

  5. Orlando, Florida

  6. San Francisco, California

  7. Miami, Florida

  8. Seattle, Washington

  9. Boston, Massachusetts

  10. Chicago, Illinois

  11. Denver, Colorado

  12. Dallas, Texas

  13. Washington D.C.

  14. Nashville, Tennessee

  15. Kahului, Hawaii

  16. San Diego, California

  17. Portland, Oregon

  18. Atlanta, Georgia

  19. Houston, Texas

  20. New Orleans, Louisiana

There are deals to find

If you’re thinking about traveling for Memorial Day or later in the summer, not all prices are rising. Losada broke it all down here: 

“Prices are not rising on every route, nor at the same rate, which means there are still incredible deals to be found for travelers who can be flexible or are open to exploring less well-known destinations,” she said. 

“Comparing and contrasting dates, providers, departure airports, and destinations will always enable you to find the best deal available for your needs.”

Another tip from Losada: Travel the opposite way of the crowd to find better deals. 

“Around major events or holidays, timing your flight can help you secure the best deals. For example, after Memorial Day, flying home on Wednesday or Thursday is often more affordable than flying on Monday or Tuesday.”

Navigating peak travel season

The summer is peak travel season, and knowing how to make the most of your trip and booking responsibly is key. 

For starters, Skyscanner’s data found that the cheapest week of the summer to travel is the week of August 17, 2026, with an average airfare of $515. The cheapest day of the week to travel this summer is Monday. 

Losada shared some more tips: 

“Traveling during peak summer months of July and August often means a big price tag and sometimes even bigger crowds,” she said. “To get around this, savvy travelers are extending their summer by shifting their vacations to the shoulder season (May/early June and September/October). For travelers who have their heart set on popular destinations, shoulder season is a great way to visit without the crowds or the hefty price tag.”

"Flexibility in your travel dates can help you find the best deals,” Losada continued. “Skyscanner offers a ‘Whole Month’ search feature that allows you to find the most affordable dates to fly within a specific month. Adjusting your travel days, such as flying on a Tuesday or during off-peak seasons, can further help you achieve significant savings on both flights and accommodations. 

“But before you book that flight, do a quick hotel search to ensure that what seems like an off-peak season really will be slower, meaning fewer crowds and better deals. Popular destinations like Las Vegas, for example, have conventions and big events year-round, so it’s worth checking to see if anything is going on nearby that might drive up hotel prices or cause them to book up quickly.”

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