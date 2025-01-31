How did flying become so safe, and then start to get scary?

The mid-air collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter near Washington’s Reagan National Airport was a shock to the nation. It may have been even more shocking because, over the last 25 years crashes involving U.S. commercial aircraft have been extremely rare.

Not counting the aircraft lost on Sept. 11, 2001, there had been only two fatal crashes involving domestic airliners in the last 25 years before Wednesday’s disaster. The most recent occurred in 2009.

But that sterling record was not always the case. During the 1970s and 1980s, accidents involving U.S. airliners were not uncommon. And they were horrific.

On May 25, 1979, American Airlines Flight 191 crashed upon takeoff from O'Hare International Airport after its left engine detached from the wing, killing all 271 on board and two on the ground. It remains the worst single-aircraft accident on U.S. soil.

But by the end of the 1990s, the skies were a lot safer. What happened?

Safety advances

Evan Oshan, principal at Oshan & Associates, P.C., has spent two decades working on aviation cases. He credits technological advancements, in part, for the improved safety record.

“Advancements such as redundant systems, improved materials, and structural integrity enhancements, along with Traffic Collision Avoidance Systems and Ground Proximity Warning Systems have significantly reduced the risk of mid-air collisions,” Oshan told ConsumerAffairs.

He said training has also improved. Airlines have implemented Crew Resource Management that has elevated the communication and decision-making between the pilots and onboard crew members through communication, teamwork, and assertiveness.

“The increased use of flight simulators for training has allowed pilots to experience and practice in high-stress scenarios, enhancing their preparedness for real-world emergencies,” he said. “The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board implemented rigorous aircraft certification process and mandatory inspections.”

The growing number of close calls

But in the last few years, there have been a number of close calls involving commercial airliners. A 2023 New York Times investigation found that near collisions involving domestic airliners occur on average several times a week, like the one in the video below.

So, what’s changed? Oshan said there is no one reason, but the huge increase in scheduled flights in the last decade is a big one.

“Controllers face significant stress which may lead to rushed decisions, human error or errors in judgment,” he said. “Pilots are often faced with longer hours and increased workload, which can lead to fatigue and decreased performance and decision-making ability.”

An internal review of this week’s crash in Washington determined that air traffic control staffing at Ronald Reagan National Airport was 'not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic' when an airplane and an army helicopter collided.

Airlines may also bear some responsibility for the erosion of safety. Oshan said airlines may still adopt over-scheduling practices that do not adequately account for pilot well-being, which could impact overall safety.

And now, the skies are about to get even more crowded with a new type of aircraft.

“One thing we will have to keep an eye on in the future is the addition of drones,” said Dan Bubb, a former airline pilot and current honors professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “Drones serve very useful purposes. The FAA already has established regulations for drones, but adding drones to an already stressed air traffic system can present challenges.”

Oshan said there should be continuous evaluation of safety practices, adaptation to new challenges, and a commitment to prioritizing safety over efficiency to ensure that commercial aviation remains safe for all passengers.