FAA warns this Thanksgiving could bring record flight delays as travel surges to 15-year high

More than 360,000 flights expected during Thanksgiving week, with Tuesday being the worst day for delays

Peak travel day on November 25 will see over 52,000 flights competing for limited airspace

Smart planning and flexible booking can help you avoid the worst crowds and potential cancellations

If you're flying for Thanksgiving this year, brace yourself. The Federal Aviation Administration just announced this holiday travel period will be the busiest in 15 years, and that spells trouble for anyone hoping for smooth flights.

The perfect storm brewing in our skies

In an announcement on Friday, November 21, the FAA revealed they're preparing to handle more than 360,000 flights during the Thanksgiving travel period. That's an enormous number of planes competing for the same airspace, runways, and gate space.

The worst day will be Tuesday, November 25, when over 52,000 flights are expected to crisscross the country. To put that in perspective, that's more than one flight taking off every two seconds throughout the entire day.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford acknowledged the challenge ahead, praising air traffic controllers who will be working overtime to manage what he called "record-high traffic."

Why this affects your wallet and sanity

More flights don't just mean crowded airports – they mean higher prices, longer delays, and increased chances your flight gets cancelled altogether. When demand spikes like this, airlines know they can charge premium prices because you have fewer alternatives.

The ripple effects hit hard too. One delayed flight can cascade into dozens of others, potentially stranding you in an airport for hours or even overnight. That means unexpected hotel costs, meal expenses, and the stress of missing family gatherings.

Your action plan to beat the chaos

Don't let airline chaos ruin your holiday. Here's how to protect yourself:

Book the earliest flight possible on your travel day – delays compound throughout the day, so morning flights have the best shot at leaving on time Avoid Tuesday, November 25 entirely if you can – choose Monday or Wednesday instead, even if it costs slightly more Download your airline's app and enable push notifications for real-time updates about gate changes and delays Pack essentials in your carry-on, including medications, phone chargers, and a change of clothes in case your checked bag gets lost Arrive at the airport at least 2 hours early for domestic flights, 3 hours for international – security lines will be brutal Consider travel insurance that covers flight delays and cancellations, especially if you're booking expensive tickets Have backup plans ready, including alternative flights or even driving routes if your flight gets cancelled

The FAA has also launched a new civility campaign, reminding passengers to be patient and kind. While that's nice advice, your best defense is being prepared for the worst-case scenario.



The bottom line: This Thanksgiving's record-breaking flight volume is a recipe for delays, cancellations, and sky-high prices. Your best strategy is to fly early in the day, avoid the peak travel day of November 25, and have backup plans ready. The airlines are counting on your desperation to see family – don't let them profit from poor planning on your part.