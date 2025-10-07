Government shutdown is beginning to affect air travel

Air traffic control staffing is stretched thin, leading to cascading delays, and in rare cases towers may be temporarily unstaffed.

TSA and other “essential” airport personnel are working without pay, putting pressure on security lines and operational resilience.

Airlines and industry groups warn that a prolonged shutdown could force reduced flight schedules, more cancellations, and deferred safety or oversight tasks.



It’s always smart for airline passengers to keep close tabs on the status of their flights, but as the federal government shutdown enters a second week, it’s now even more important. The nation’s air travel system is beginning to show early signs of strain.

While flights are still operating, mounting pressure on the system’s workforce and infrastructure is triggering more delays, sporadic operational gaps, and growing uncertainty for passengers.



Air traffic controllers remain on duty as “essential personnel,” but their ranks are under mounting pressure. Some regions are seeing staffing cuts of up to 50%, and increased sick calls have been reported.

In one high-profile incident, the air traffic control tower at Hollywood Burbank Airport went unstaffed for about six hours — flights continued under remote guidance, but delays averaged 2.5 to 4 hours.

In Denver, arriving flights on Monday had an average delay of 39 minutes, with some exceeding 90 minutes, directly tied to depressed staffing levels.

Security lines and checkpoint delays



TSA officers are also working without pay, a burden that can degrade morale and increase personnel absences. Travelers are being cautioned to expect longer lines at security checkpoints, especially at busier airports.



If the shutdown continues, broader consequences may appear. The Federal Aviation Administration has paused or deferred nonessential work, including hiring, training, safety initiatives, and equipment maintenance. Aviation groups warn these backlogs will persist even after the shutdown ends.

Airlines have also signaled that to maintain safety margins, reductions in flight schedules or temporary ground stops may be needed.

What passengers can, and should do

1. Build in extra buffer time

Don’t leave it to the last minute. Plan to arrive earlier than usual: two hours before domestic flights, and three hours or more for international departures, especially at large or busy airports.

2. Monitor flights proactively

Stay in close contact with your airline. Use airline apps and alerts — expect notifications about delays, cancellations, or changes in gate or schedule.

3. Be ready to rebook or adjust plans

Even if your flight hasn’t been canceled yet, disruptions may cascade. Know your rebooking options, and consider booking itineraries with greater slack (e.g. longer layovers).

4. Pack patience and essentials

Bring snacks, water, phone chargers, and any medication, in case you’re delayed at an airport for hours. Having a backup plan for lodging wouldn’t hurt.

5. Explore alternative travel modes

If your trip is flexible or regional, rail or bus travel might be less exposed to federal staffing constraints. For example, Amtrak is not operated by furloughed federal employees.

6. Use travel insurance or credit-card protections wisely

If your ticket or credit card offers trip disruption or cancellation protection, review the fine print now. Some plans exclude government-shutdown–type events, so confirm whether your coverage applies.

Bigger picture: how far could this go?

Travel experts warn that the system is in a fragile balance. The longer the shutdown goes on, the greater the risk of more serious operational fallout.

Staffing fatigue, increasing absenteeism, and mounting maintenance backlogs may force more aggressive scaling back of flight operations or temporary airport restrictions.

For now, federal officials and aviation unions are insisting that safety has not been compromised. But with tens of thousands of workers across aviation agencies either furloughed or working without pay, many industry watchers say the disruptions we are now seeing are just a preview of what might come if funding isn’t restored soon.