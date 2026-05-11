Memorial Day road trips are about to surge — Here’s how to stay safe

Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest — and most dangerous — travel weekends of the year, with increased traffic, distracted driving, and impaired motorists contributing to more crashes.

Jennifer Morrison, Director of Vehicle Safety Strategy at Mazda USA, says planning ahead and driving defensively can significantly reduce your risk on the road.

Experts recommend checking your vehicle before traveling, eliminating distractions, and avoiding impaired or fatigued driving to help keep holiday road trips safe.

Memorial Day weekend is known as the unofficial kickoff to summer, with millions of Americans packing up their cars and heading out for beach trips, barbecues, and long-awaited vacations.

But while the holiday is meant for relaxing, it’s also one of the busiest — and most dangerous — travel weekends of the year. Increased traffic, distracted driving, and impaired motorists all contribute to a spike in crashes on U.S. roads.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Jennifer Morrison, Director of Vehicle Safety Strategy at Mazda USA, and she explained that a few simple precautions can make a major difference when it comes to staying safe behind the wheel. From planning your route ahead of time to checking your vehicle before leaving home, experts say preparation and awareness are key to avoiding unnecessary risks during the holiday rush.

The biggest risks on the road

With more drivers on the road for Memorial Day, the long weekend can also come with an increased accident risk.

“The biggest factors we see are congestion leading to stop-and-go driving, distracted driving, and impaired or fatigued drivers sharing the road,” Morrison said. “Long trips can also mean people are driving in unfamiliar areas or pushing themselves to stay on the road longer than they should.

“What makes this weekend particularly risky is the combination of all those factors happening at once: more cars, more distractions, and more variables in driver behavior. Even small lapses in attention can have bigger consequences in those conditions.”

Preparation is key

If you’re planning a road trip for Memorial Day weekend, Morrison says that preparation is your best friend.

“Before leaving, map out your route and check for construction, closures, or high-traffic windows so you can avoid the most congested times if possible,” she said. “Build in extra time so you’re not feeling rushed. That’s when risky decisions tend to happen.

“It’s also helpful to set up everything in advance: navigation, playlists, even snacks or stops if you’re traveling with kids. The goal is to reduce the number of decisions you have to make while driving so you can stay focused on the road.”

Vehicle checks can help too

While preparation for yourself is key before a long trip, it’s also important to prepare your car. Here’s what Morrison recommends before a road trip:

Start with the basics: Check tire pressure and tread, ensure your brakes are functioning properly, and top off essential fluids like oil, coolant, and windshield washer fluid.

Lights and signals: Another quick but critical check. Visibility and communication with other drivers are key, especially in heavy traffic.

Sensors and cameras: Make sure they’re clean and unobstructed so they can function as intended. Forward sensing cameras are often located at the top center of the windshield and need a clear view to be able to support systems like lane-keeping assistance and traffic sign recognition, adding an extra layer of awareness when conditions are busy.

Reduce risk on the road

On a holiday weekend, the road trip should be the least exciting part of your trip. To ensure all you do is listen to music or play car games, Morrison shared her top five tips to reduce risk on the road: