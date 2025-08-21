TSA bans cordless hair tools in checked bags — but live lobsters are OK

• The Transportation Security Administration now prohibits certain cordless hair tools in checked luggage because they may contain hazardous gas cartridges or butane.

• Passengers can still pack these tools in carry-ons if they have safety covers, while corded tools remain allowed in all bags.

• TSA’s list of odd-but-approved items includes live lobsters, cowboy spurs, Christmas lights, and even toy light sabers.

If you’re flying this fall, you may need to rethink what you pack. The Transportation Security Administration has updated its banned items list to include three types of cordless hair tools in checked luggage.

According to federal guidelines, the following are no longer allowed in checked bags because they may contain flammable materials:

Cordless curling irons or flat irons with gas cartridges

Butane-fueled curling irons or flat irons

Spare gas cartridges for curling irons or flat irons

Travelers who pack these items in checked luggage could have their bags pulled aside.

The TSA says passengers may still bring these items in carry-on bags as long as safety covers are attached to prevent accidental activation. Hair tools with cords — such as standard curling irons, straighteners, or blow dryers — remain permitted in both checked and carry-on luggage.

Odd items that get a pass

While gas-powered hair tools are out, TSA continues to allow some surprising items through checkpoints:

Live lobsters (in clear, spill-proof containers, subject to officer inspection)

Christmas lights in both checked and carry-on bags

Cowboy spurs and antlers, if properly packed

Harry Potter wands and toy light sabers — though, as TSA jokes, “sadly, the technology doesn’t currently exist to create a real light saber”

Coffee makers, sewing machines, waffle irons, and even Magic 8 Balls (though the fortune-telling toy must be checked, not carried on)

🧳 Traveler Tip Sheet: Packing Smarter for Your Next Flight

Hair Tools & Electronics

❌ Banned in checked bags: Cordless curling irons/flat irons with gas cartridges, butane-fueled tools, and spare gas cartridges.

✅ Allowed in carry-on: Those same tools if they have safety covers.

✅ Always allowed: Corded hair dryers, straighteners, and curling irons.

Surprising Items You Can Pack

🦞 Live lobsters (in a clear, spill-proof container, carry-on only)

🎄 Christmas lights (checked or carry-on)

🤠 Cowboy spurs & antlers (must fit in overhead bin or under seat if carry-on)

🪄 Harry Potter wands & toy light sabers (carry-on or checked)

☕ Coffee/espresso makers, sewing machines, waffle irons (carry-on or checked, but confirm size with your airline)

🎱 Magic 8 Ball (checked bags only — TSA jokes “Outlook not so good” for carry-on)

General Packing Tips

📱 Check TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” tool online before flying.

💳 Use clear labeling for unusual items (like electronics or food) to make screening easier.

👜 Pack valuables in carry-ons to avoid damage or loss in checked luggage.

🧴 Follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule: containers up to 3.4 ounces in a 1-quart bag, one per passenger.

💡 Pro tip: If you’re unsure, pack it in your carry-on. You’ll have a better chance of explaining it to a TSA officer than risking your checked bag being pulled.