TSA staffing shortages continue to create long lines at airports

TSA staffing levels remain uneven across major U.S. airports, contributing to longer and less predictable security wait times.

Peak travel periods — especially mornings, holidays, and spring/summer travel surges — are seeing the most strain.

Travelers can reduce delays by planning ahead, using expedited screening programs, and timing their airport arrival strategically.

The ongoing partial government shutdown is creating long lines at airport security checkpoints. During a shutdown, TSA officers are considered “essential,” meaning they must continue working even when funding lapses. However, they do not receive paychecks until funding is restored.

That is a major reason for the long, slow-moving lines. Many TSA employees have now missed multiple paychecks. That financial strain may be forcing some to seek other work or leave entirely. Over the weekend, President Trump directed ICE agents, who are being paid, to assist TSA agents at airports around the country.

But the government shutdown is not the only reason for the logjam. Another complicating factor is the rebound in passenger volumes to pre-pandemic levels. TSA staffing has struggled to keep pace in certain regions, creating bottlenecks that can add significant time — and stress — to the airport experience.

According to industry analysts and airport officials, the issue isn’t a nationwide shortage so much as an uneven distribution of personnel. Major hubs such as Atlanta, Denver, Orlando, and Las Vegas have reported periodic staffing gaps during peak hours, while smaller airports often face tighter staffing margins overall.

While TSA has stepped up its hiring efforts, it can be hard to attract employees if they aren’t told when they’ll start getting paid.

Why lines are getting longer

Several factors are contributing to extended wait times:

Surging passenger traffic: Leisure travel remains strong, and business travel continues to rebound.

Peak-hour congestion: Flights tend to cluster in early morning and late afternoon windows.

Training and turnover: New hires require time to become fully efficient, and turnover remains a challenge in some locations.

Increased screening complexity: Electronics, carry-on volume, and security protocols can slow throughput.

Although TSA has emphasized that it meets national staffing targets, localized shortages can still cause delays — especially when unexpected absences or equipment issues arise.

What travelers can do to avoid delays

While travelers can’t control staffing levels, they can take steps to minimize the impact of long lines:

1. Arrive earlier.

Standard advice — arriving two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international — still applies. During peak seasons or at busy airports, adding an extra 30–60 minutes can provide a buffer.

2. Enroll in TSA PreCheck or CLEAR.

Expedited screening programs can dramatically reduce wait times. TSA PreCheck allows travelers to keep shoes and laptops in place, while CLEAR uses biometric verification to skip ID lines entirely at participating airports.

3. Check wait times before leaving for the airport.

Many airports and airlines now provide real-time or estimated security wait times through apps and websites. These tools can help you adjust your arrival time.

4. Travel at off-peak times when possible.

Midday and late evening flights often have shorter lines than early morning departures. Flexibility in scheduling can make a noticeable difference.

5. Pack smart.

Avoid packing prohibited items and keep liquids and electronics easily accessible. A well-organized carry-on can speed up your time at the checkpoint.

6. Use alternative checkpoints.

Larger airports may have multiple security checkpoints, some of which are less crowded. Airport staff or apps can help direct you to shorter lines.

Looking Ahead

TSA continues to hire and deploy additional officers, particularly ahead of busy travel seasons. However, experts say travelers should expect variability in wait times to persist, especially at high-volume airports and even after the partial shutdown ends.