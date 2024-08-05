Southwest Airlines reveals more about its plans

A couple of weeks ago, Southwest Airlines said it was turning a new leaf and try to improve on the 2-star love its customers have been giving it. Now, it’s making things official – rolling out part of what that new schematic looks like.

From its home base in Texas, Southwest has always been in the thick of football, both college and pro. Now that two of the Big 12’s biggest teams – Texas and Oklahoma – are moving to the Southeastern Conference, Southwest sees an opportunity to take those fans to their teams’ new homes and beyond.

Invading the home turd of Atlanta-based Delta, Southwest has signed a deal to be the Official Airline of the Southeastern Conference. It is kicking off additional round trip service for gridiron fans.

To put its wings where its mouth is, Southwest has added new routes and additional service surrounding several SEC-centric showdowns, including USC vs. LSU in the Vegas Kickoff Classic, Alabama at Wisconsin in Week 3, Tennessee at Oklahoma in Week 4, and Georgia at Texas in Week 8.

As if the SEC isn’t enough of a prize, Southwest is adding some special routes for Chiefs and Browns fans, flying them from Kansas City to Atlanta for the Chiefs vs. Falcons game on Sept. 22, 2024, and the Browns vs. Raiders game in Vega on Sept. 29, 2024.

Getting into the snowbird game, too

Who hates winter more than people in the east and midwest, right? That fact is not lost on Southwest and it’s added more flights effective Jan. 7, 2025, connecting traditionally cold-weather cities to the Florida and California coasts, including service between:

Columbus and Miami

Chicago (Midway) and Palm Springs

Pittsburgh and Miami

Providence and West Palm Beach

Readying for redeyes

In its first announcement about its upgrades, Southwest’s big balloon drop was “redeye” flights. It’s now got those schedules laid out, too. Those overnight operations will begin on Feb. 13, 2025, to land on Valentine's Day 2025. Flights are initially available between the following Southwest cornerstone markets: