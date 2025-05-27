Fly free no more - Southwest starts charging for bags

$35 for the first bag, $45 for the second: Starting May 28, only select customers will keep free bag privileges.

Basic economy launches: New bare-bones fares drop flexibility and seat choice.

A major strategy shift: Southwest sheds signature perks to boost revenue and compete with rivals.

Farewell to “Bags Fly Free”

One of the airline industry’s most recognizable perks is getting grounded. As of Wednesday, Southwest Airlines will begin charging most customers for checked luggage—$35 for the first bag and $45 for the second—a striking departure from the company’s long-running “Bags Fly Free” slogan.

The move, confirmed in an internal message to employees, ends a 15-year commitment to free baggage and aligns Southwest more closely with its competitors like American, Delta, and United, according to a Wall Street Journal report. While some of those rivals offer cheaper fees for bags paid in advance, Southwest’s new fees are flat and upfront.

Who still gets bags free?

Not everyone will pay. The airline is rewarding loyalty and credit card use:

A-List Preferred passengers will retain two free checked bags.

Southwest credit card holders and A-List members get one free bag.

Travel companions on the same reservation inherit the same baggage benefits.

Business Select and Anytime fare passengers continue to receive two checked bags at no extra cost.

Importantly, existing ticket holders booked before May 28 keep their two free checked bags, unless they modify the booking.

Bare-bones fares now available

Coinciding with the bag fee rollout, Southwest also debuts its long-awaited Basic Economy option—replacing the former lowest-tier “Wanna Get Away” fares. Basic Economy travelers face several new restrictions:

No flight changes allowed.

No advanced seat selection once assigned seating begins.

Seats at the back of the plane, assigned at check-in.

Cancelled flights return a credit expiring in six months.

The new tier aims to attract cost-conscious travelers and compete more directly with budget airlines and ultra-low-cost carriers, which is how most people still think of Southwest.

A strategic pivot

Southwest CFO Tom Doxey recently acknowledged the airline was “out of sync” with industry pricing models. With too many perks packed into its standard fares, the airline saw little customer incentive to upgrade to higher-priced tickets.

Now, Southwest is embarking on a transformation:

Bag fees and basic fares signal a more traditional pricing model.

Later this year, assigned seating will begin, marking the end of the open seating tradition.

Aircraft retrofits are underway to introduce extra legroom seats.

Why it matters

Southwest’s brand has long been rooted in customer-centric practices: free bags, no change fees, and flexible boarding. But fierce competition and revenue pressure are forcing a rethink. The Dallas-based carrier is letting go of what made it unique, embracing a more conventional approach in pursuit of financial growth.