Memorial Day weekend travel could set a record

AAA predicts 45.1 million Americans will travel over Memorial Day weekend, setting a new record.

Nearly 87% of travelers will hit the road, thanks in part to lower gas prices.

Top destinations include Orlando, Seattle, and New York, while Rome tops international travel bookings.

A record number of Americans are gearing up to travel over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, with AAA projecting that 45.1 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home between Thursday, May 22 and Monday, May 26.

This represents a 3.2% increase over last year—1.4 million more travelers—and surpasses the previous high set in 2005, when 44 million Americans took to the roads, skies, and seas.

Despite concerns over inflation and rising costs, many travelers are committed to making the most of the long weekend.

“Memorial Day weekend getaways don’t have to be extravagant and costly,” Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel, said in a press release. “Many families just pack up the car and drive to the beach or take a road trip to visit friends.”

Lower gas prices a major factor

Of the 45.1 million travelers, 39.4 million are expected to travel by car, marking an increase of 1 million over last year. That accounts for nearly 87% of all Memorial Day travel. Fortunately for drivers, gas prices are down from last year’s $3.59 per gallon average, thanks to lower crude oil prices and fewer seasonal price spikes.

Hertz, AAA’s car rental partner, anticipates that Friday, May 23 will be the busiest day for vehicle pickups, especially for popular SUV models. Cities like Orlando, Denver, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Miami, and Seattle are experiencing the highest rental demand.

Airports are preparing for another bustling holiday weekend, with 3.61 million people expected to fly—a nearly 2% increase over 2024. While not quite surpassing the 2005 record of 3.64 million air travelers, this year’s forecast exceeds pre-pandemic levels by 12%.

Average round-trip airfare has risen 2% to $850, with Chicago, New York, Orlando, Denver, and Seattle topping the list of domestic air travel destinations.

Travel via train, bus, or cruise is also on the rise, with 2.08 million people expected to use these modes—an 8.5% year-over-year increase. At the same time, cruise travel is surging, particularly to Alaska. AAA notes that Fairbanks, Anchorage, and Juneau are among the most popular cruise destinations this year, coinciding with a broader spike in cruise bookings for 2025.

Timing your travel

Transportation data firm INRIX warns that afternoons will be the most congested travel times across major metros. Travelers are advised to hit the road during morning hours for smoother journeys. Cities like Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC are expected to see the worst delays.

Key congestion highlights include:

Boston to Manchester on Monday: 123% longer than usual.

Los Angeles to Bakersfield on Friday: 83% longer travel times.

San Francisco to Napa on Thursday: 82% above typical durations.

AAA’s travel booking data reveals that Orlando, Seattle, and New York are the most popular U.S. destinations for Memorial Day weekend. Meanwhile, international travelers are favoring Rome, Vancouver, and Paris. The surge in cruise interest also boosts cities like Anchorage and Vancouver, which serve as cruise ports.

