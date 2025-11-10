Air travel chaos spreads as FAA orders flight cuts amid government shutdown

Thousands of flights were canceled over the weekend as the FAA ordered airlines to slash schedules at 40 major airports.

Air traffic controller shortages, fueled by the monthlong government shutdown, triggered widespread disruptions.

Airlines warn the cuts could double by Friday, threatening Thanksgiving travel plans for millions.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered airlines to cut 4 percent of flights at the nation’s 40 busiest airports, a move that caused thousands of cancellations over the weekend and signaled deeper trouble ahead for the air travel system. Officials say the restrictions, which began Friday, are necessary to maintain safety as air traffic controllers continue working without pay during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Staffing crisis hits major hubs

At one point Saturday, only four of 22 scheduled controllers reported for duty in Atlanta, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday on CNN. “It’s only going to get worse,” he warned. “By the two weeks before Thanksgiving, you’re going to see air travel reduced to a trickle.”

The FAA’s cuts are expected to grow to 10 percent by this Friday and possibly higher, threatening to paralyze the nation’s busiest airports just as the holiday travel season begins.

Airlines struggle to adapt

Carriers scrambled through the weekend to adjust their schedules, reroute crews and reposition aircraft, but cancellations mounted each day. “The degree of complexity increases for every flight we can’t operate,” said Steve Olson, JetBlue’s head of system operations and airports. “That means we may not have a crew or aircraft where it needs to be for the next flight.”

Major carriers take the biggest hit

According to aviation data firm Cirium, American Airlines canceled roughly 740 flights Friday and Saturday—more than 6.5 percent of its schedule. Delta canceled about 640 flights, or 7.3 percent, while United cut 450, or just over 5 percent.

By Sunday afternoon, more than 2,000 flights had been canceled nationwide, making it the year’s fourth-worst day for air travel disruptions. Delta alone canceled more than 14 percent of its schedule, while American and United each canceled over 9 percent.

More turbulence ahead

Delays also surged, affecting more than 8,300 flights as of Sunday afternoon. Analysts warn that the situation could worsen as airlines run out of options to reshuffle crews and aircraft.

For now, the FAA’s goal is to preserve safety amid mounting pressure on unpaid controllers—but with Thanksgiving fast approaching, passengers may need to brace for a chaotic holiday travel season.

Here are the key recommendations airlines are giving passengers who are worried about flight disruptions amidst the ongoing cancellations and cuts:

What airlines are advising

Keep a close eye on your flight status via the airline app, website or alerts. Many carriers say they will automatically notify you if your flight is cancelled or changed.

Be ready to rebook or accept alternate travel arrangements without penalty. For example, some airlines will waive change or cancellation fees if flights are cancelled or you choose not to travel.

Know your refund rights: If your flight is cancelled and you choose not to travel, you are entitled to a full refund (even for non-refundable fares) under U.S. law.

Consider booking with flexibility: Choose fares that allow changes or refunds, avoid non-changeable/basic fares if possible. Some travel experts suggest booking a backup flight on another airline if your trip is time-sensitive.

Arrive early at the airport, and prepare for longer delays or possible cancellation. Many recommend padding your schedule, especially if you have connections or a tight timeline.

Have a plan B: If flying looks risky for your schedule, consider alternate modes of transport (train, bus, car) or postponing non-urgent travel.

Practical steps you should take now