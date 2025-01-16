Write a review
  2. News
  3. Travel News

Modern Travel Challenges and Tips

The living topic covers various modern travel challenges and tips for travelers. It examines issues like the use of hidden cameras in vacation rentals, the lack of awareness about bed bugs in hotels, misleading earnings claims by rideshare companies like Lyft, and shifting travel trends post-pandemic. Specific travel trends discussed include declining airfare prices, increased travel to Asia, the resurgence of multi-country trips, the rise of train travel among eco-conscious Gen Z, and the growing popularity of small ship cruises. The articles also touch on the demand for luxury travel experiences and pet-friendly accommodations.

Latest

Southwest sued for 'unlawful chronic flight delays'

The government is seeking a large fine, as it did recently with JetBlue and Frontier

Featured Travel news photo

The U.S. Transportation Department has sued Southwest Airlines for violating rules about setting realistic flight schedules. The department said Southwest was responsible for "chronic flight delays" that disrupted passengers' travel. The lawsuit, filed in California, seeks large penalties against Southwest.

The moves come less than two weeks after the department announced a $2 million fine for JetBlue over the same issue. The department also fined Frontier Airlines $650,0...

Read Article
Featured Travel news photo

Article Timeline

Newest
  • Newest
  • Oldest
2024
2023
Article Image

The U.S. cities travelers are most likely to avoid

When you ask someone about their vacation and they bark back, “Trust me – I will never go there again!” your yikes meter goes off, doesn’t it?

And, now, TheVacationer took the time to study all those “never agains” and chart all the U.S. cities people said they visited and wouldn’t go back even if their life depended on it.

Martha Reeves and the Vandellas might’ve danced in the streets of Detroit in 1964, but 22.50% of those surveyed in TheVacationer’s latest study said they wouldn’t set foot in Motown again. A close second was the Windy City, with 21.71% saying they were anything but blown away.

Rounding out the Top 3 was Atlanta with 18.47%. Add those three together and you’re looking at 162 million visitors going somewhere else.

The worst of the rest

4. New York City, New York — 18.07%

5. Baltimore, Maryland — 17.39%

6. Anaheim, California — 17.19%

7. San Francisco, California — 15.62%

8. Austin, Texas. — 15.42%

9. Miami, Florida — 14.83%

10. Dallas, Texas — 14.34%

11. Jacksonville, Florida — 14.34%

12. Los Angeles, California. — 14.15%

13. Houston, Texas — 13.16%

14. San Jose, California — 11.69%

15. Sacramento, California — 11.49%

16. Tampa, Florida — 11.39%

17. Las Vegas, Nevada — 11.20%

18. Portland, Oregon — 10.81%

19. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — 10.61%

20. Washington, D.C. — 10.61%

21. Milwaukee, Wisconsin — 10.51%

22. San Diego, California. — 10.31%

23. Seattle, Washington. — 10.31%

24. Minneapolis, Minnesota — 10.12%

25. Orlando, Florida — 10.12%

26. Indianapolis, Indiana — 9.82%

27. Boston, Massachusetts — 9.72%

28. New Orleans, Louisiana — 9.33%

29. San Antonio, Texas — 9.14%

30. Charlotte, North Carolina — 8.84%

31. Phoenix, Arizona — 7.76%

32. Nashville, Tennessee — 7.47%

33. Denver, Colorado — 5.70%

34. Honolulu, Hawaii — 4.91%

Hard times for the City by the Bay

One of the surprises, the survey analysts said, was San Francisco. “San Francisco’s reputation has plunged across America,” TheVacationer’s Eric Jones, said. “At least where I live, there seems to constantly be a news story about theft or burglary in San Francisco. San Francisco’s residents are becoming frustrated by the city’s reputation. Despite all of this, San Francisco is not ranked in the top five major U.S. cities Americans avoid traveling to at all costs. San Francisco ranked only in seventh place with 15.62% of people avoiding it.”

On the other hand, Honolulu is the least likely major U.S. city Americans will avoid traveling to at all costs. Only 4.91% of American adults said they would avoid traveling there – nearly five times less than the number of people who said they would avoid going to Detroit.

No matter where you’re going, you won’t be flying these airlines, either!

The Vacationer also asked travelers to name all the airlines they’d avoid flying on at all costs. To be fair, there were also two “None of These” options – one for Americans who said “cost” was the most important factor and the other was for Americans who said flight dates and times were the primary reason.

For convenience purposes, the study’s analysts ranked the airlines Americans avoid flying, starting with the worst or one most often brought up.

1. Spirit Airlines — 21.06%

2. Allegiant Air — 16.36%

3. American Airlines — 14.40%

4. Frontier Airlines — 14.30%

5. Delta Air Lines — 12.63%

6. JetBlue — 12.63%

7. Alaska Airlines — 10.68%

8. Southwest Airlines — 10.28%

9. United Airlines — 7.64%

10. Hawaiian Airlines — 5.48%

None of these because the cost of the flight is most important to me. — 31.73%

None of these because flight dates and times are most important to me. — 16.65%

When you ask someone about their vacation and they bark back, “Trust me – I will never go there again!” your yikes meter goes off, doesn’t it?And, now,...

Article Image

Where to travel next year? Two studies offer some fresh ideas.

Now that summer vacations are pretty much in the books, what places hold possibilities for 2024? Maybe you want to vacation in the U.S. and get a great return on your dollar and not have to worry about safety issues?

Two new studies show that travelers are thinking about mixing it next year and looking for perks and places they typically haven’t in the past.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of YMT Vacations, one survey revealed that 51% of respondents seek relaxed vacations, 43% prioritize cultural exploration, and 38% look forward to visiting historical sites.

The number of people traveling to different destinations is expected to increase in 2024. France, Mexico, and Canada were the top three candidates, each with 42%. In second place was Spain with 40%, Italy with 32%, and Greece with 21%.

The American Revolution and Ancient Egypt were the top historical scenes travelers (46%) desired to see. The Greek Golden Age (40%) and Viking Age (38%) followed closely behind. In addition to Renaissance Italy (30%), 28% would like to explore World War II-era Europe.

An interesting trend is that some travelers are so caught up in the movies and shows they’re watching, that nearly half (44%) want to go there and savor that slice of life firsthand. The streaming shows "Emily in Paris" (21%) and "The White Lotus" (16%) were the popular choices.

Movies were also influential (36%), with "Triangle of Sadness" (16%) and "Top Gun: Maverick" (13%) mentioned as notable films that travelers would like to visit the sites where the movies took place.

Safety and uniqueness – the best of both worlds

Another study conducted by Vivint – one that scoured subreddits of travelers nationwide – shows that home-sharing vacationers are prioritizing security as a top factor when booking a rental. On average, home-sharing renters would go over budget by 33% for a safer rental.

Breaking that down, the cities with the most secure short-term vacation rentals include Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, CA, and Bakersfield, CA. As for the cities with the most positive reviews about home-sharing rentals, the top three were Tulsa, Okla., Milwaukee, Wis., and Louisville Ky. – places that offer some uniqueness that many travelers haven’t sampled yet.

With 67% positive comments on Reddit, Tulsa, had the most positive home-sharing sentiments. There are plenty of short-term vacation rental options in Tulsa, which is home to first-class museums – like the new Bob Dylan Center – a zoo, and the Center of the Universe.

With nearly 60% of the comments positive, Milwaukee, located on Lake Michigan, was the second-most friendly home-sharing city according to the subreddits surveyed. Beer, baseball, bikes, Summerfest, and where the average summer day never gets past 77 degrees. What’s not to like?

Another rarely-visited gem is Louisville. Not only did it rank number three on the Vivint survey, but according to Airbnb, the Derby City was the number one trending destination in the U.S.

Like Milwaukee, it’s got baseball with the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory, but also a whole section of town devoted to bourbon. Plus, there’s the Muhammad Ali Center, the Kentucky Derby Museum, and it’s a foodie haven.

Where not to go? As for the cities at the bottom of the list, reviewers hardly had any positives to share about their stays in Portland, Oregon (26%); Raleigh, North Carolina, received only 20% positive mentions; and Wichita, Kan., bottomed out with only 15% positive comments.

“If you plan on visiting any of these three locations, you may want to skip the home share and book a hotel instead,” the researchers said.

Now that summer vacations are pretty much in the books, what places hold possibilities for 2024? Maybe you want to vacation in the U.S. and get a great ret...

Article Image

Travel insurance is growing in popularity among consumers in 2023, survey finds

While many consumers may be looking to get away in 2023, a new survey revealed that doing so may come with an additional purchase: travel insurance

According to a new study conducted by VisitorsCoverage, a travel insurance company, nearly 80% of travelers are more likely to protect their trip with travel insurance this year than in previous years. It may not be that surprising, considering how chaotic air travel has become.

“Travelers are now more aware of unforeseen circumstances that can affect their travel plans, and they are eager to take precautions to protect their environment,” said Rajeev Shrivastava, VisitorsCoverage CEO. 

Better safe than sorry

The survey included responses from over 1,000 adults across the country who reported traveling more than twice a year. They answered questions about their top travel concerns in 2023, their travel ideas and plans for the year, how they plan on traveling, and more. 

First and foremost, protecting a trip with travel insurance was a popular topic among survey respondents. Nearly 80% said that they’d be more likely to buy travel insurance this year than in previous years – a figure that is up 50% from years past. This highlights the fact that regular travelers are thinking differently about their travel plans in general. 

While the number one travel concern for the year was inflation and the rising costs associated with traveling, concerns about safety, weather, and delays were also prevalent. Fifteen percent of respondents are worried about both inclement weather and the risk of illness, while over 20% are concerned about flight delays, and 16% cited the fear of the unknown as one of their concerns. 

Consumers are ready to travel

Despite these concerns, consumers have plans to travel in 2023 – and no destination is off limits. Overall, nearly 90% of participants reported that their 2023 travel plans will be for leisure.  

Nearly 45% of participants said they’ll be taking more than five trips this year, and nearly 45% said they’ll be taking three or four trips this year. Seventy percent of respondents plan to travel both within the United States and abroad, with Europe being the most favored international locale. 

For those who may be looking for inspiration for their next getaway, the majority of the participants turn to their trusted friends and family or social media. So, if you’re thinking about your next vacation, consider asking those closest to you or those you interact with online. 

While many consumers may be looking to get away in 2023, a new survey revealed that doing so may come with an additional purchase: travel insurance. Ac...

2022
Article Image

A Disney vacation may end in debt, but there may be few regrets

This holiday season, inflation has been top of mind for many consumers. The rising cost of day-to-day goods has made the financial burden of buying holiday gifts more stressful than usual. 

While recent studies have shown the lengths consumers will go to get every gift on their wish list, what about a vacation to Disney World

A new survey conducted by LendingTree asked over 1,550 consumers if they’d be willing to go into debt for their Disney vacation – and if they’d regret doing so. 

Perhaps the biggest findings from the survey was that 20% of respondents said they have gone into debt for a Disney vacation, while more than 70% of that group said they don’t regret their decision. 

“It’s no secret that a trip to a Disney park is expensive, but that is a price many Americans are willing to take on some debt to pay,” said Matt Schultz, LendingTree’s chief credit analyst. “That speaks to the power of Disney and is also further proof of just how many of us value experiences and memories that can come with them. 

“Taking on debt for such things can be okay, as long as it is done in moderation. However, doing it too often or to too big a degree can be a recipe for trouble.” 

What are the financial risks, and who’s willing to take them? 

The survey broke down the primary costs associated with a Disney vacation, as well as who is most susceptible to going into debt for their trip. 

According to Mouse Hacking, the price of flights, transportation to and from Disney World, a five-night stay at a Disney resort, five-day park tickets with a paid line-skipping service (Genie+), and a standard meal for a family of four (two adults, one child aged 3-9, and one child 10 or older) would cost $5,731 this year ($287 per person per night). 

However, by 2023, that price is anticipated to increase to $316 per person per night, making that same vacation over $6,300. 

The study identified which groups were most likely to go into debt for their Disney vacations: six-figure earners (26%), parents with children under 18 (30%), and millennials (27%).

However, members of these same groups were also the most likely to use discounts to fund their trips – 49% of six-figure earners, 51% of parents with young children, and 50% of millennials. 

According to participants who have gone into debt for a Disney trip, the top three things that cost more than anticipated were park concessions, admission tickets, and hotels. 

A budget can help

With over 71% of the participants in debt from their Disney trips having no regrets about how they spent their money, the survey revealed that quickly making payments could be the reason. Eighty percent of participants said they’d pay off their Disney debt in under six months. 

However, for those who aren’t looking to add to their debt, LendingTree did offer some budgeting tips. 

For starters, utilizing credit card rewards – whether that’s for airfare, hotels, or other vacation-related purchases – can help reduce out-of-pocket costs. Experts also recommend opening a 0% balance transfer credit card if possible, which will cut interest out of all of your payments, and make it easier – and faster – to pay off debt. 

Lastly, they suggest over-budgeting. While it’s hard to know exactly how much you’ll speed on food and drinks every day, targeting your budget higher than you expect can help you enjoy your vacation without breaking the bank. 

There are also several Disney blogs that help travelers make the most of their stay on a budget. Sites like MagicGuides.com, MouseEarMemories.com, and DisneyTouristBlog.com, among countless others, provide resources for Disneygoers to travel affordably. 

This holiday season, inflation has been top of mind for many consumers. The rising cost of day-to-day goods has made the financial burden of buying holiday...

Article Image

U.S. pre-departure testing is crucial barrier to international travel, survey finds

Just weeks before the doors of the summer travel season blow wide open, a new survey shows that vaccinated international travelers consider pre-departure testing requirements as a barrier to them visiting the U.S.

The survey – conducted by Morning Consult for the U.S. Travel Association (USTA) – took the pulse of vaccinated international travelers in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, South Korea, Japan, and India, which are countries that contribute a lot of tourism to the United States. 

Major international U.S.-based carriers like United, American, and Delta may be concerned because of these findings:

  • Nearly half of respondents (47%) who are unlikely to travel abroad in the next 12 months cited pre-departure testing requirements as a reason for not doing so. 

  • Another half of respondents (54%) said pre-departure testing requirements would have a sizable impact on their likelihood to specifically visit the U.S.

  • A large majority of adults surveyed (71%) said they prioritize traveling to destinations without cumbersome entry requirements, including 29% who strongly agree with that sentiment.

Saving the summer travel season

Despite the bleak projections, the USTA says the U.S. government still has time to save the summer travel season and quicken the travel industry’s recovery.

While half of the survey respondents said they wouldn't travel from abroad to visit the U.S, another 46% of respondents said they would be more likely to visit if pre-departure testing requirements for vaccinated adults were lifted.

The USTA said the removal of the pre-departure testing requirement would likely lead to 20% more travelers coming to the U.S. this summer than previously anticipated. Willis Orlando, a senior product operations specialist at Scott’s Cheap Flights, concurs.

“Since the travel industry started to recover, we’ve seen time and time again that the removal of barriers to entry to any single country-particularly testing requirements has been correlated with increased bookings,” Orlando told ConsumerAffairs. 

“Not only would a removal of the pre-departure testing requirement for entry to the U.S. help boost the number of international visitors coming to the U.S., giving a boost to everyone in the travel and hospitality business, but it would also help give more Americans the confidence to strike out and go abroad again,” he added.

Orlando says there are good fares to be had for Americans who are willing to adhere to testing requirements before they come back home, mainly because of the lagging demand for international business travel.

Just weeks before the doors of the summer travel season blow wide open, a new survey shows that vaccinated international travelers consider pre-departure t...

Article Image

High gas prices may limit some Memorial Day travel

Despite the pent-up demand for travel that consumers are experiencing after a two-year pandemic, fewer Americans are planning to travel during the Memorial Day weekend. For many, the high cost of gasoline is the reason.

In a survey of 1,030 American adults over the age of 18, the Vacationer found that about 60% of respondents are planning a holiday trip this year. More than 50% said their primary mode of transportation will be by car. Nearly 7% said they will fly, while the remaining 2.52% will take public transportation.

Just over half – 54% – said high gas prices are affecting their Memorial Day travel plans. Those who are planning to travel by car aren’t planning to travel that far. One-third of respondents said they're planning a car trip over the holiday weekend, but they will only travel 100 or fewer miles.

“The youngest generation of American adults aged 18-29 is most likely to travel for Memorial Day,” the survey authors write. 

Just over 70% of that group plans to travel, with the rate falling for older demographic groups. Only 63.09% of those aged 30 to 44 say they will travel, and 59.29% of American adults aged 45 to 60 said the same. 

Firing up the grill

Of all the activities that people plan for the Memorial Day weekend, a barbecue cookout is by far the most popular. Fifty-eight percent of people in the survey said they’ll stay close to home and fire up the grill.

The next most popular activity is a trip to the beach, favored by 13.4% of respondents.

The survey concludes that inflation is definitely putting a damper on holiday activities. More than 40% of respondents said high gasoline prices are a consideration in their plans. Another 13% reconsidered air travel plans because of rising fares.

A report by WFTS-TV in Tampa found that airfares have nearly doubled to some destinations in just the last two months. The report found that demand for air travel is rising faster than airlines are adding flights.

Despite the pent-up demand for travel that consumers are experiencing after a two-year pandemic, fewer Americans are planning to travel during the Memorial...

Article Image

High gas prices have RV campers changing their plans

During the first year of the pandemic, recreational vehicle (RV) sales boomed and campgrounds were crowded with Americans seeking to safely get out of the house.

But with gasoline prices reaching over $4 a gallon in most parts of the country, those campgrounds may be a little less crowded this spring and summer. The Dyrt, an app that's popular with campers, surveyed its users and found that gas prices are causing 60% of RV owners to make other plans.

The survey included consumers who said their primary mode of camping is via RV, camper van, trailer, overlanding, truck camper, or rooftop tent campers. Nearly all said, quite understandably, that gas prices will make camping less affordable.

Many of the people in the survey recently purchased camping vehicles that may have to stay parked for a while. Fifty-seven percent of people who tried a new form of camping last year opted for RVs and camper vans, making these the fastest-growing types of camping.

"Camping with RVs and camper vans has increased dramatically in popularity in recent years, more so than any other type of camping," said Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "Depending on which part of the country you're filling up in, and obviously the size of the gas tank, the cost for a fill-up could be $500 or more.”

Putting off long road trips

Long says people who recently purchased an expensive RV probably aren’t going to try to sell it. Instead, they may take fewer and shorter trips this summer.

“Maybe they'll save that cross-country road trip of a lifetime for 2023," Long said.

"I had hoped to go on weekend trips around Oregon and Washington at least twice a month or more," said Kelly Ann of Portland, Ore., a Dyrt user who recently purchased a rooftop tent camping rig. "I need to cut that back to once a month. Everyone is rethinking plans."

Campgrounds in the Western U.S. are among the most popular, but unfortunately for campers, western states have the nation’s most expensive gasoline. The average price of regular gas in California is approaching $6 a gallon. Colorado is the region’s gasoline bargain, with an average price of $3.99 a gallon.

During the first year of the pandemic, recreational vehicle (RV) sales boomed and campgrounds were crowded with Americans seeking to safely get out of the...

2021
Article Image

Travel trends have changed during the pandemic, study finds

If travel insurance purchases are an indicator of how secure people are feeling about travel during the pandemic, then things are looking good for the travel industry.

According to a study conducted by travel insurance aggregator Squaremouth, travel insurance sales have surpassed pre-pandemic numbers for the first time since the onset of COVID-19. As travel rebounds, the researchers say four new trends have emerged that suggest things are still far from “normal.” 

Travel trends are changing

International travel is approaching pre-pandemic levels. The Squaremouth study found that border closures in 2020 forced travelers to stay closer to home, with over 40% of travelers staying stateside. However, things are starting to loosen up for international travel. Squaremouth’s study showed that by the end of summer 2021, international travel sales had rebounded to roughly 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

Last-minute trips are becoming more and more popular. With international borders reopening, Squaremouth says consumers are changing how they plan their travel arrangements. Instead of planning well ahead of time, the company says travelers are booking last-minute trips abroad. In summer 2021, Squaremouth reported that travelers going abroad purchased insurance just 25 days before their trip.

Baby boomers are still holding back on travel. Prior to the pandemic, travelers in the Baby Boomer and Silent Generation (the one preceding Baby Boomers) comprised nearly half of all Squaremouth customers. Now, the average age of travel insurance consumers is well below historical averages. In summer 2021, only 25% of travelers came from the Baby Boomer and Silent generations combined, while millennial and Gen X travelers grew into the largest travel demographic, each eclipsing 25% of travelers.

The Caribbean is a popular destination. Over the summer, Caribbean destinations proved that they’re still the #1 magnet for U.S. travelers. Prior to the pandemic, Canada, Italy, France, and the U.K. were the most popular destinations among U.S. tourists. Squaremouth says Mexico, Turks and Caicos, and Costa Rica are now the most popular destinations.

How important is travel insurance?

With travel opening back up, ConsumerAffairs reviewers seem happy with the upside of buying travel insurance. For example, Aprell from Georgia recently purchased extra protection for her trip to the Caribbean because she said it made her feel more secure.

“Well, we were traveling outside of the country, and the COVID climate and whatnot, in case anything happens to us, I thought that would be important,” she wrote in her review of Generali Global Assistance. “We were traveling to Panama and so just wanted to make sure if anybody got sick on the trip, needed to be flown back to the US, we had coverage for that."

If travel insurance purchases are an indicator of how secure people are feeling about travel during the pandemic, then things are looking good for the trav...

Article Image

Travelers increasingly favor private, short-term rentals

Overall, there was less travel last year, but short-term rental platforms saw their business hold relatively steady in 2020 as pandemic-conscious travelers often avoided hotels for a more private setting. People apparently liked the experience because bookings have increased in 2021.

A recent survey by Cinch Home Services showed most people -- 93% -- expressed interest in staying at a short-term rental such as Airbnb or Vrbo as an alternative to a hotel. Most said they were interested in a rental for leisure travel.

The survey also found that interest in short-term rentals has grown since the beginning of the pandemic, largely based on increased exposure. 

“For people desperate for a change of scene but aren't yet ready to be in a hotel full of strangers, short-term vacation rentals can provide a safer, more socially distant solution for getting away,” the authors write. “With online searches for short-term rentals surging in Delaware, Colorado, Hawaii, and Florida, Americans are ready to start traveling again sooner rather than later.”

Perhaps because of the increase in travel, the survey discovered an increase in interest in renting property and becoming a host. Jamie, of Napierville, Ill., is an Airbnb host and says the experience has been enjoyable as well as profitable.

“Airbnb has stepped in so many times to assist myself and my potential guests to coordinate the reservations should there be adjustments needed like pricing to fit budget requests,” Jamie wrote in a ConsumerAffairs post. “Their 24-7 response has provided me with answers that I have been able to relay to guests when I can't quite figure it out myself.”

Insurance is a big factor

She also says Airbnb has a “huge” insurance policy that gives her peace of mind.

The Cinch survey found that 45% of people are more interested in privately owned rentals than they were before the pandemic began. The three most important factors in picking a rental were price, location, and cleanliness. Fifty-five percent of potential renters said they are more likely to stay in a rental with clear COVID-19 policies.

We recently consulted readers about whether they preferred Airbnb or Vrbo when booking a private rental. You can read the results here.

Overall, there was less travel last year but short-term rental platforms saw their business hold relatively steady in 2020 as pandemic-conscious travelers...

Article Image

Forty percent of Americans plan to take summer vacation trips, survey finds

The previous 12 months haven’t exactly been good for travel, but now that half of U.S. adults are vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19), millions of people are planning trips this summer.

A new survey from Deloitte shows that 40% of Americans plan to take at least one vacation this summer, a percentage similar to the pre-pandemic summer travel of 2019. A significant number plan to travel by air.

Airlines have reported that demand for flights is now on the rise, so they are adding flights and raising fares. The survey suggests that rising ticket prices will not be much of a deterrent after a year of sheltering in place and working from home.

Around 55% of the survey respondents said their longest trip this summer will include an airline flight. Amid Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) reports of increased passenger volume, consumers are also considering new factors for mitigating the health risks, including taking a non-stop flight.

"As many Americans return to the skies this summer, the impacts of the pandemic continue to influence the entire travel experience,” said Anthony Jackson, principal, Deloitte & Touche.

“With ongoing health concerns, airlines should remain flexible to accommodate shifting preferences for direct flights, as well as last-minute reservation and flight changes."

Private rental growth will continue

The survey shows that the majority of travelers will stay in a hotel, but the survey found that private rentals, which surged during the pandemic, should continue to grow this year. More than a quarter of consumers who said they plan to stay in a private rental used that form of accommodation for the first time last year.

Airbnb this week rolled out upgrades to its platform as the company predicts “the biggest travel rebound in a century.” 

“We are seeing three fundamental shifts in travel as people become less tethered and more flexible,” said Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb. “People can travel anytime, they are traveling to more places and they are staying longer.”

Chesky says the lines between travel, living, and working are blurring, and the company’s upgrades are designed to make it easier for people to integrate travel into their lives.

The previous 12 months haven’t exactly been good for travel, but now that half of U.S. adults are vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19), millions o...

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.