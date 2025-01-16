Modern Travel Challenges and Tips

When you ask someone about their vacation and they bark back, “Trust me – I will never go there again!” your yikes meter goes off, doesn’t it?
And, now, TheVacationer took the time to study all those “never agains” and chart all the U.S. cities people said they visited and wouldn’t go back even if their life depended on it.
Martha Reeves and the Vandellas might’ve danced in the streets of Detroit in 1964, but 22.50% of those surveyed in TheVacationer’s latest study said they wouldn’t set foot in Motown again. A close second was the Windy City, with 21.71% saying they were anything but blown away.
Rounding out the Top 3 was Atlanta with 18.47%. Add those three together and you’re looking at 162 million visitors going somewhere else.
The worst of the rest
4. New York City, New York — 18.07%
5. Baltimore, Maryland — 17.39%
6. Anaheim, California — 17.19%
7. San Francisco, California — 15.62%
8. Austin, Texas. — 15.42%
9. Miami, Florida — 14.83%
10. Dallas, Texas — 14.34%
11. Jacksonville, Florida — 14.34%
12. Los Angeles, California. — 14.15%
13. Houston, Texas — 13.16%
14. San Jose, California — 11.69%
15. Sacramento, California — 11.49%
16. Tampa, Florida — 11.39%
17. Las Vegas, Nevada — 11.20%
18. Portland, Oregon — 10.81%
19. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — 10.61%
20. Washington, D.C. — 10.61%
21. Milwaukee, Wisconsin — 10.51%
22. San Diego, California. — 10.31%
23. Seattle, Washington. — 10.31%
24. Minneapolis, Minnesota — 10.12%
25. Orlando, Florida — 10.12%
26. Indianapolis, Indiana — 9.82%
27. Boston, Massachusetts — 9.72%
28. New Orleans, Louisiana — 9.33%
29. San Antonio, Texas — 9.14%
30. Charlotte, North Carolina — 8.84%
31. Phoenix, Arizona — 7.76%
32. Nashville, Tennessee — 7.47%
33. Denver, Colorado — 5.70%
34. Honolulu, Hawaii — 4.91%
Hard times for the City by the Bay
One of the surprises, the survey analysts said, was San Francisco. “San Francisco’s reputation has plunged across America,” TheVacationer’s Eric Jones, said. “At least where I live, there seems to constantly be a news story about theft or burglary in San Francisco. San Francisco’s residents are becoming frustrated by the city’s reputation. Despite all of this, San Francisco is not ranked in the top five major U.S. cities Americans avoid traveling to at all costs. San Francisco ranked only in seventh place with 15.62% of people avoiding it.”
On the other hand, Honolulu is the least likely major U.S. city Americans will avoid traveling to at all costs. Only 4.91% of American adults said they would avoid traveling there – nearly five times less than the number of people who said they would avoid going to Detroit.
No matter where you’re going, you won’t be flying these airlines, either!
The Vacationer also asked travelers to name all the airlines they’d avoid flying on at all costs. To be fair, there were also two “None of These” options – one for Americans who said “cost” was the most important factor and the other was for Americans who said flight dates and times were the primary reason.
For convenience purposes, the study’s analysts ranked the airlines Americans avoid flying, starting with the worst or one most often brought up.
1. Spirit Airlines — 21.06%
2. Allegiant Air — 16.36%
3. American Airlines — 14.40%
4. Frontier Airlines — 14.30%
5. Delta Air Lines — 12.63%
6. JetBlue — 12.63%
7. Alaska Airlines — 10.68%
8. Southwest Airlines — 10.28%
9. United Airlines — 7.64%
10. Hawaiian Airlines — 5.48%
None of these because the cost of the flight is most important to me. — 31.73%
None of these because flight dates and times are most important to me. — 16.65%