Travelers aren’t canceling vacation plans, despite economic uncertainty

Key Takeaways

65% of travelers say economic worries have not impacted their vacation plans.

Many are adjusting their travel styles—choosing cheaper destinations and staying closer to home.

Travel insurance purchases are on the rise as travelers seek to protect their investments.

Even amid persistent inflation and economic uncertainty, American travelers are proving to be resilient. A new survey conducted by Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison site, reveals that vacationers are sticking to their travel plans, albeit with some creative compromises.

According to Squaremouth's survey of over 2,000 travelers, 65% reported that their travel spending for the remainder of the year remains unaffected by the current economic climate. Of the 35% who are making financial adjustments, most are modifying how they travel rather than scrapping their trips altogether.

Rather than canceling their vacations, travelers are adapting their plans to fit tighter budgets. Among those surveyed: Thirty-eight percent say they are seeking out more affordable destinations, with countries like Poland, Finland, and Austria emerging as popular choices.

Twenty-six percent are choosing to stay closer to home, traveling domestically rather than venturing abroad. Only 17% have opted to shorten their trips in response to budget constraints.

‘Still eager to travel’

"This data shows that people are still eager to travel," Ned Tadic, manager of ublic Relations at Squaremouth,” said in a press release. "While economic pressures are influencing how they plan, most travelers are simply tweaking or adjusting their approach, not canceling their trips."

Squaremouth’s earlier reports highlighted a significant 38% year-over-year increase in summer travel costs, with the average international trip now costing over $10,000. Despite these steep expenses, travelers are showing a heightened sense of financial caution.

