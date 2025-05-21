Southwest is implementing a new safety-first portable charger rule

Southwest is the first airline to formally require passengers to keep portable chargers in plain sight while in use during flights.

The move comes after a sharp increase in incidents related to lithium-ion battery devices onboard planes.

Passengers will begin seeing updates from Southwest when they open the app, and the rule officially goes into effect on May 28.

After a number of safety incidents involving portable chargers on planes, Southwest Airlines is the first to crack down on how passengers can charge their phones on flights.

As of May 28, the airline will only allow passengers to utilize portable chargers in plain sight.

The idea is that if portable chargers are used out in the open, it will be easier for flight crew members to take action in the event of any incidents. When these devices are stored in the overhead bin or under a passenger’s seat, it increases the risk of more dangerous circumstances.

"Southwest will introduce a first-in-industry Safety policy on May 28 requiring Customers to keep portable charging devices visible while in use during flight," the airline said in a statement.

"Using portable charging devices while stored in a bag or overhead bin will no longer be permitted. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of its Customers and Employees."

Incidents are on the rise

A recent survey from UL Standards & Engagement (ULSE), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting safer product and technology development, revealed the dangers of devices like portable chargers on planes. The organization shared data from its Thermal Runway Incident Program (TRIP), a voluntary reporting system designed for the aviation industry to better understand the extent of this problem – and hopefully prevent future incidents.

Based on data from the 35 participating passenger and cargo airlines, lithium-ion battery-related incidents are the highest they’ve been in the five years the organization has been collecting data. Between 2019 and 2023, these accidents have increased nearly 30%.

“The lithium-ion batteries that power these devices can go into thermal runaway — a state of overheating that can result in fire or even explosion — if damaged, improperly charged, poorly manufactured, or counterfeit,” the report states. “At 40,000 feet, the risk is more complicated.”

Industry regulations

Similar to the findings from the ULSE survey, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has recorded 19 lithium-ion battery-related incidents this year alone. Last year, there were 89 such incidents, marking a record high.

Additionally, TSA allows passengers to bring lithium-ion batteries in carry-on bags, though they are prohibited in checked baggage.

Southwest travelers will begin seeing notifications when they open their app warning them about portable chargers onboard. The notice states that charging a device with a portable charger in the overhead bin or inside a bag is strictly prohibited, and all related devices must be in plain sight during flights.