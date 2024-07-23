Vrbo updates its unforeseen events policy

Travelers will now get more protection than ever before with Vrbo’s new policy on cancellations and refunds.

In the past, if you headed off to the Bahamas and your trip was canceled or the place where you were planning to stay had issues, you might have been up the creek without a paddle. But now, Vrbo has got you covered for almost everything in its revamped Extenuating Circumstances Policy, following Airbnb's decision to do the same.

Earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, landslides, tornados, flooding, wildfires, and other historically severe weather events? Yep, covered.

Wars, terrorist attacks and other hostilities? Ditto. Epidemics or other public health emergencies? You betcha.

Government travel restrictions – such as changes to visa or passport requirements? Yes. Even infrastructure restrictions, like when it’s “impossible or impracticable for the traveler to reach the destination” the company says are covered.

And hurricane season?

The only thing that’s not covered is hurricane season in the Caribbean – unless the storm triggers a long-lasting power outage that affects “a vast majority of homes in a major region or city.”

Still, Vrbo knows this is a ticklish matter for some travelers. On the heels of taking its hurricane season stance, it reminds people that the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season could be one of the most active in recent history with up to 25 named storms – 8 to 13 of those being hurricanes – as forecasted by the NOAA.

But, if you’re not going to take no for an answer and dead set to head to the south Atlantic Ocean between Sat, Jun 1, 2024 – Sat, Nov 30, 2024, the company wants you to understand what you’re facing:

Consider buying travel insurance. “Review details of an insurance policy before you buy it to make sure it provides the right coverage for your needs,” Vrbo suggests. “If a problem comes up with a trip, carefully document extra expenses and contact your insurance company as soon as possible.”

Review the property’s cancellation policy. “A property’s cancellation policy is set by the host and can vary so, before booking, check the policy and understand that it may apply even when reservations are affected by a natural disaster. The most flexible cancellation policy provides a full refund 14 days before a trip.”

Vrbo said that any traveler who needs to cancel or make changes to a booking outside of the cancellation policy window needs to work with the host.



“Vrbo will only override the cancellation policy if the Extenuating Circumstances policy is activated – not all hurricanes and/or significant weather events qualify.”

Communicate with the host. “Always keep an open line of communication with the host for the most up-to-date information. Travelers who have not yet arrived at their destination, or are unsure if it’s safe to travel there, should contact their host for more information regarding their reservation. If guests are having trouble reaching the host, or have other questions, they can also contact Vrbo’s 24/7 customer support team for assistance.”

Be prepared. Finally. Vrbo suggests that when arriving at the vacation rental, you should get to know the property and the area, plus make an emergency plan and download the FEMA mobile app. The company said you’d also be smart to consider packing and bringing an emergency kit, or ask the host, as they may already have one prepared for the home.

“The two most important things travelers should do to protect their trip are to make sure they understand the cancellation policy for the property they’ve booked and to buy the right travel insurance for their needs,” said Melanie Fish, Vrbo’s travel expert.