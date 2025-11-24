Record 82 million Americans expect to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday

AAA forecasts a record 81.8 million Thanksgiving travelers — 1.6 million more than last year

Nearly 90% of holiday travelers will drive, with road traffic expected to spike amid recent flight cancellations

Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving will be the most congested travel days, according to INRIX

A record-breaking Thanksgiving travel rush is underway as AAA projects 81.8 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between November 25 and December 1. This year’s estimate surpasses last year’s total by 1.6 million travelers, solidifying Thanksgiving as the nation’s busiest holiday travel period — even outpacing Memorial Day and Independence Day.

“Thanksgiving travel numbers are always impressive because this holiday has become synonymous with heading out of town to spend time with loved ones,” said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. “People are willing to brave the crowds and make last-minute adjustments to their plans to make lifelong memories.”

Roughly 73 million Americans are expected to travel by car, representing nearly 90% of all Thanksgiving travelers. AAA reports 1.3 million more drivers will be on the road compared to last year — a number that could climb further following recent flight cancellations.

Rental car demand is also surging. Hertz, AAA’s car rental partner, said Wednesday will be the busiest pick-up day, with Orlando, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Newark topping the list of high-demand markets. Car rentals are 15% cheaper than last year, according to AAA’s booking data.

Stable gas prices

Gas prices remain steady compared to 2024, hovering around last year’s Thanksgiving Day average of $3.06 per gallon. AAA advises drivers to fill up the night before travel, check batteries and tire pressure, and prepare for potential delays.

Last Thanksgiving, AAA fielded nearly 600,000 roadside assistance calls, primarily for dead batteries, flat tires, and empty fuel tanks.

Safety agencies are also expressing concern about impaired driving. From 2019 to 2023, 35% of Thanksgiving holiday traffic fatalities involved drunk driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

AAA expects 6 million travelers to fly domestically over the holiday period — a modest 2% increase from 2024. That number may dip if travelers pivot to driving because of recent nationwide flight cancellations.

Round-trip domestic airfare averages $700, roughly on par with last year. Thanksgiving Day flights are cheaper, but return trips remain significantly more expensive, especially on Sunday and Monday, the two busiest days to fly home.

Buses, trains and cruise ships

Travel via other modes — including buses, trains, and cruises — is projected to jump 8.5% to nearly 2.5 million travelers.

Cruise travel in particular continues its post-pandemic boom. AAA projects 20.7 million U.S. cruise passengers in 2025, with numbers expected to climb to 21.7 million in 2026.

Thanksgiving-week cruises, especially to Caribbean destinations, remain popular due to warmer weather, all-inclusive pricing, and family-friendly itineraries.

Best and worst times to hit the road

INRIX, a transportation analytics firm, warns that Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will be the most congested travel times as Americans head toward their holiday destinations. Return traffic on Sunday will also be intense throughout most of the day.

Drivers can avoid major delays by traveling early in the morning, AAA says. Severe weather, crashes, or construction may cause additional snags.