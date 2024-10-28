American Airlines takes steps to deter ‘gate lice’

They congregate around the airport gate as passengers prepare to board the aircraft in groups. If the gate attendant isn’t paying close attention. they cut in line and board before their group is called.

The airlines have a name for these people – “gate lice.” And American Airlines is one of the first carriers to try to stop them.

American is testing new technology at airports in Virginia, Arizona and New Mexico. A passenger who boards before their group is called will set off an alarm. The gate attendant will then send them back to board with their group.

In a statement to CNN, an American Airlines spokesman said the airline has so far been pleased with the results.

Why do some passengers try to board early? With assigned seating, grabbing a window or aisle seat can’t be the issue. Travel experts suggest the motivation is to get the best overhead bin space. With so many passengers carrying on luggage instead of checking it, storage space aboard the aircraft runs out quickly.

They also note "gate lice" are most likely to strike on a return flight from a leisure destination, such as Orlando or New Orleans.

More than just a nuisance

American and other airlines want to discourage “gate lice” because they are more than just a nuisance. Congregating around the gate can lead to confusion, and the congestion can hold up the boarding process.

The company also says it isn’t fair to passengers who legitimately have been granted priority boarding. It says there have been cases where very determined “gate lice” have misused a wheelchair to gain early access.

Now that Southwest Airlines has moved to assigned seating, there is no airline where boarding early will land you a good seat. However, as long as airlines charge fees for checked bags and passengers are determined not to pay them, some passengers may continue to sneak aboard early.