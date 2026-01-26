US air travel struggles to regain altitude after massive winter storm

Airlines are working through widespread delays and cancellations as crews and aircraft remain out of position following a major winter storm that swept across large parts of the country over the weekend.

Major hub airports are gradually recovering, but ripple effects continue to snarl schedules well beyond the storm zone.

Travelers are being urged to check flight status frequently as carriers balance recovery efforts with the threat of additional winter weather.

U.S. air travel was slowly stabilizing Monday after a powerful winter storm disrupted flights nationwide over the weekend, stranding passengers and overwhelming airport operations from the Midwest to the East Coast.

The storm brought a mix of heavy snow, ice, and high winds, forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights as safety concerns mounted. Even as weather conditions improved in many areas, the aviation system remained under strain due to displaced aircraft, crews who exceeded federally mandated duty limits, and backlogs at major hubs.

FlightAware reports airlines canceled more than 11,000 U.S. flights, at airports that covered the length of the country.

Airports in cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York, and Boston reported improving conditions, but long lines, delayed departures, and missed connections remained common. Industry experts note that recovery from a storm of this magnitude can take several days, especially when it coincides with high seasonal travel demand.

Making adjustments

Airlines said they activated their irregular operations plans, repositioning planes and crews overnight and issuing travel waivers to give passengers flexibility to rebook. Still, many travelers reported frustration with limited seat availability on rebooked flights and long hold times when contacting customer service.

Federal officials emphasized that safety remained the top priority and warned that lingering winter conditions could continue to affect operations. The Federal Aviation Administration reported staffing challenges at some air traffic control facilities, further complicating recovery efforts.

For now, airlines are advising passengers to allow extra time at airports, monitor airline apps closely, and be prepared for last-minute changes. With more winter weather possible in the coming weeks, the weekend storm serves as another reminder of how vulnerable the nation’s air travel system remains to extreme weather.