How safe is America’s aging air traffic control system?

After two decades of remarkable commercial aviation safety, alarm bells are ringing. U.S. air travel demand continues to soar past pre-pandemic levels but aviation experts warn the system isn’t keeping up. They are expressing concern about the nation's aging air traffic control infrastructure, safety, staffing, and technology gaps that could undermine public confidence and efficiency in the skies.

The latest shock was a 90-second radar and communication blackout on April 28 at Newark International Airport, during which air traffic controllers lost contact with incoming aircraft. This incident, caused by a burned-out copper wire, left controllers unable to monitor or guide planes, prompting alarm among pilots and leading to a temporary suspension of operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees the nation’s air traffic control system, is grappling with a growing workload amid a staffing crisis. A 2024 report from the Department of Transportation’s Inspector General found that 77% of ATC facilities are operating below minimum staffing thresholds, leading to longer work hours, increased fatigue, and a greater risk of human error.

“This year, there have already been many operational challenges, which underscore the urgent need to address outdated technology and critical staffing shortages,” Capt. Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association, said in a statement. “From pilots who navigate these skies daily, our message is unequivocal: Now is the time for immediate, decisive action, with a steadfast commitment to safeguard and enhance aviation’s safety and efficiency.”

The staffing shortfall is compounded by delays in training new controllers. The FAA Academy in Oklahoma City has struggled to meet training demand due to resource limitations and a growing backlog of trainees. With many seasoned controllers nearing retirement, the deficit is expected to worsen unless addressed quickly.

Outdated technology

Beyond personnel issues, technology remains a persistent vulnerability. While the FAA has invested in its multibillion-dollar NextGen modernization initiative, many control towers and radar facilities continue to rely on equipment that dates back to the 1980s.

“Modernizing the nation’s air traffic control system is long overdue and a necessity for the future of American aviation and the safety of the system,” members of the House Aviation Subcommittee said in a joint statement. “Americans need and deserve a state-of-the-art air traffic control system and we look forward to working with our congressional colleagues and Secretary Duffy to achieve that goal. We cannot afford to delay any longer.”

NextGen, aimed at transitioning from radar-based tracking to satellite-based navigation, has made incremental progress, including improved flight paths and better data sharing. However, implementation delays, inconsistent upgrades across regions, and funding shortfalls have slowed its full deployment.

Safety implications

These compounding issues have triggered growing scrutiny following a series of near-miss incidents at major airports. In one high-profile event in early 2025, two commercial jets came within 200 feet of colliding on a runway at New York’s JFK International Airport—a mistake later attributed to a fatigued controller and poor line-of-sight visibility from the aging tower.

While no major accident has occurred since the collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter in laste January, aviation watchdogs warn that systemic problems could erode the industry’s stellar safety record.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing for immediate investment. A bipartisan proposal introduced in Congress in April 2025 calls for an additional $5 billion in funding for ATC modernization and a fast-tracked hiring initiative for new controllers.

Meanwhile, some industry leaders have floated the idea of partially privatizing ATC functions—a controversial suggestion that has drawn opposition from unions and safety advocates who fear that profit motives could override operational safety.

As summer travel season approaches and airport congestion intensifies, the spotlight on air traffic control is unlikely to fade. FAA Administrator Polly Trottenberg has vowed to prioritize recruitment and modernization efforts but cautioned that systemic fixes will take years.

