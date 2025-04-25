Airbnb cleaning fees are highest in these U.S. cities

Key takeaways:

Aspen, Santa Rosa and Kapaa have the highest average Airbnb cleaning fees among 119 U.S. cities.

Hartford, Providence and Philadelphia have the lowest Airbnb cleaning fees.

Many Airbnb rentals don't charge cleaning fees and prices can vary greatly based on how many beds are rented.

Vacationers may be in for a shock when seeing Airbnb cleaning fees, which often rack up in the hundreds of dollars.

Typical Airbnb cleaning fees range from as little as $81 to as much as $335 among 119 U.S. cities, according to a report from cleaning service Homeaglow, which compiled 2024 data from AirDNA, a company that analyzes Airbnb rentals.

The average Airbnb cleaning fee was $145 in 2024.

Aspen, Colorado has the biggest average Airbnb cleaning fees, with $335, followed by Santa Rosa, California ($310), Kapaa, Hawaii ($283) and Maui, Hawaii ($274).

On the other hand, Hartford, Connecticut had the lowest average Airbnb cleaning fees, with $81, followed by Providence, Rhode Island ($84), Philadelphia, ($84), Pittsburgh ($85) and Oklahoma City ($86).

But not all Airbnb rentals have cleaning fees: An average of 82% charged for cleaning.

For instance, Aspen may rank the highest for cleaning fees, but only 55% of Airbnb rentals were charging the fee.

Airbnb cleaning fees also vary greatly based on the size of the rental.

In Aspen, the Airbnb cleaning fee for a rental with six or more beds averaged at $1,352.

Below is a searchable table on Airbnb cleaning fees in 119 U.S. cities.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.