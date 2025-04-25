Airbnb cleaning fees are highest in these U.S. cities

Key takeaways:
- Aspen, Santa Rosa and Kapaa have the highest average Airbnb cleaning fees among 119 U.S. cities.
- Hartford, Providence and Philadelphia have the lowest Airbnb cleaning fees.
- Many Airbnb rentals don't charge cleaning fees and prices can vary greatly based on how many beds are rented.
Vacationers may be in for a shock when seeing Airbnb cleaning fees, which often rack up in the hundreds of dollars.
Typical Airbnb cleaning fees range from as little as $81 to as much as $335 among 119 U.S. cities, according to a report from cleaning service Homeaglow, which compiled 2024 data from AirDNA, a company that analyzes Airbnb rentals.
The average Airbnb cleaning fee was $145 in 2024.
Aspen, Colorado has the biggest average Airbnb cleaning fees, with $335, followed by Santa Rosa, California ($310), Kapaa, Hawaii ($283) and Maui, Hawaii ($274).
On the other hand, Hartford, Connecticut had the lowest average Airbnb cleaning fees, with $81, followed by Providence, Rhode Island ($84), Philadelphia, ($84), Pittsburgh ($85) and Oklahoma City ($86).
But not all Airbnb rentals have cleaning fees: An average of 82% charged for cleaning.
For instance, Aspen may rank the highest for cleaning fees, but only 55% of Airbnb rentals were charging the fee.
Airbnb cleaning fees also vary greatly based on the size of the rental.
In Aspen, the Airbnb cleaning fee for a rental with six or more beds averaged at $1,352.
Below is a searchable table on Airbnb cleaning fees in 119 U.S. cities.
