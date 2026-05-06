Here are the airlines making passengers the happiest in 2026

Overall passenger satisfaction with North American airlines rose eight points year over year despite widespread flight delays, cancellations and higher ticket prices.

JetBlue Airways, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines ranked highest in customer satisfaction in their respective travel segments.

J.D. Power warned that rapidly rising airfare and baggage fees could threaten future customer satisfaction gains.

Despite crowded airports, rising fares and the occasional close call, consumers seem to be fairly pleased with the flying experience. North American airlines improved customer satisfaction scores in 2026, according to the latest J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study.

The study found overall passenger satisfaction increased by eight points on a 1,000-point scale compared with 2025, with gains recorded across first/business, premium economy and economy/basic economy classes.

J.D. Power said the biggest gains came from premium cabins, where satisfaction among first and business class passengers climbed 17 points. Premium economy satisfaction rose 14 points, while economy and basic economy passengers reported a six-point increase.

Returning to basics

“Despite many challenges, the airlines returned to basics of passenger communication, friendly service and providing slightly better value for money compared to past years,” said Michael Taylor, senior managing director of travel, hospitality, retail and customer service at J.D. Power.

Taylor cautioned also said that airlines could struggle to maintain those gains as ticket prices and baggage fees continue to rise sharply in 2026. He noted that airfare on some routes has tripled in recent weeks due to higher fuel costs.

According to the report, improved passenger experiences were driven largely by stronger scores for onboard service, smoother day-of-travel experiences and better perceptions of value for the price paid. J.D. Power said airlines’ focus on customer service and communication helped offset frustration caused by delays and higher costs.

The winners

In the rankings, JetBlue Airways topped the first/business class segment for the second consecutive year with a score of 759. Delta Air Lines ranked second at 750, followed by Alaska Airlines at 720.

Delta Air Lines led the premium economy segment for the fourth straight year with a score of 736. Alaska Airlines placed second at 720, while JetBlue ranked third at 701.

Southwest Airlines ranked highest in the economy/basic economy category for the fifth consecutive year with a score of 670, narrowly edging Delta Air Lines at 667. JetBlue Airways ranked third at 655.

J.D. Power noted that only three points separated Southwest and Delta in the economy/basic economy category, signaling intensifying competition among carriers serving budget-conscious travelers.

The study surveyed 10,914 passengers who had flown on a major North American airline within one month of completing the questionnaire. Research was conducted between March 2025 and March 2026.