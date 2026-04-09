Southwest Airlines tightens rules on portable chargers on aircraft

Southwest Airlines will limit passengers to one portable charger per person starting April 20, 2026.

Chargers must be kept visible during use and cannot be stored in overhead bins or checked luggage.

The policy is aimed at reducing the growing risk of lithium-ion battery fires onboard aircrafts.

Since the beginning of the smartphone era, there have been some close calls on commercial aircrafts, when batteries have overheated and started fires. Fortunately, none of these incidents ended in tragedy, but Southwest Airlines is taking steps to make sure none ever do.

In particular, the airline is rolling out stricter rules on portable chargers, becoming one of the most aggressive U.S. carriers in addressing the risks posed by lithium-ion batteries on flights.

Beginning April 20, passengers will be allowed to bring only one portable charger onboard, and it must remain visible when in use. The airline is also reinforcing existing restrictions that prohibit storing these devices in checked baggage or overhead bins, a move designed to ensure that flight crews can quickly respond if a battery overheats or catches fire.

Builds on previous policy

The updated policy builds on earlier measures introduced in 2025, when Southwest required passengers to keep power banks in plain sight while charging, rather than tucked inside bags. That rule made the airline the first major U.S. carrier to mandate visibility for portable charging devices during flights.

Airline officials say the tighter restrictions are a direct response to a steady increase in lithium battery-related incidents. According to federal data, dozens of overheating and fire events involving such batteries are reported each year, with portable chargers among the most common culprits.

Visibility is key, safety experts note, because early detection allows flight attendants to intervene before a malfunction escalates into a dangerous cabin fire.

Goes beyond existing guidance

Southwest’s new rule goes beyond recent international guidance, which suggested allowing up to two portable chargers per passenger. Instead, the airline opted for a stricter limit as part of a broader push to prioritize onboard safety.

The airline said it does not plan to aggressively enforce the policy through bag searches but will emphasize the rules during booking and check-in. Officials hope increased awareness will encourage compliance without slowing down boarding or inconveniencing travelers.

The move also reflects a wider shift across the aviation industry. Several international carriers, particularly in Asia, have already adopted similar or even stricter policies following high-profile incidents involving battery fires on planes.