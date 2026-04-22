Why the Iran war may make it harder to book a flight this summer

The Strait of Hormuz normally carries about 20% of the world’s oil, so disruptions there quickly choke off fuel supplies worldwide.

Jet fuel prices have nearly doubled in recent months, forcing airlines to cut flights and raise fares.

Some regions face only weeks of jet fuel reserves, increasing the risk of cancellations during peak travel season.

The war involving Iran and the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz are beginning to ripple through the global aviation industry, with airlines reducing flights amid a tightening supply of jet fuel.

At the center of the crisis is the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but critical waterway between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula. In normal times, roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passes through the strait. But since fighting escalated earlier this year, shipping traffic has been sharply curtailed, cutting off a key artery for global energy supplies.

Because jet fuel is refined from crude oil, any disruption to oil flows quickly affects aviation. But jet fuel is different from standard diesel fuel that powers trucks. Even though it comes from the same slice of the barrel, jet fuel has much tighter specifications than typical distillates. It must:

Remain stable at very low temperatures (planes fly at −40°F or colder)

Burn cleanly without forming deposits in engines

Have controlled volatility for safety at altitude

Meet strict international standards (ASTM, DEF STAN, etc.)

Additives are also blended in to prevent icing, corrosion, and static buildup. And the final complication — a large portion of the world’s jet fuel is produced in Gulf states and must pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Analysts say the reduced tanker traffic through Hormuz has already had an “outsize impact” on jet fuel availability, with prices doubling in some markets.

Supply and demand

The result is a classic supply shock: less fuel available, at higher prices.

Airlines, which typically spend 25% to 35% of their operating budgets on fuel, are particularly exposed. As costs rise and supplies tighten, carriers are responding by cutting capacity. Major airlines in the United States, Europe, and Asia have begun canceling flights, scaling back routes, and grounding aircrafts that are no longer economical to operate.

In Europe, the situation is especially acute. The region imports a significant portion of its jet fuel from the Middle East, and officials warn reserves could fall dangerously low if shipments do not resume soon. Some estimates suggest Europe has only about six weeks of jet fuel supply remaining.

Expect a reduced number of flights

That looming shortage is already influencing airline schedules. Lufthansa alone has announced tens of thousands of flight cancellations through the fall, while other carriers are trimming less profitable routes and focusing on core services.

Even where fuel is still available, its rising cost is forcing difficult decisions. Airlines may choose to reduce the number of flights rather than operate at a loss, particularly on long-haul routes that consume more fuel. At the same time, higher prices are being passed on to consumers through increased fares and new surcharges.

Industry analysts warn that the situation could worsen if the conflict continues or if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked. A prolonged disruption would not only keep fuel prices elevated but could also lead to physical shortages at airports, further constraining flight schedules.

For travelers, the impact is already becoming visible: fewer available flights, higher ticket prices, and greater uncertainty about summer travel plans.

In short, the connection is straightforward but powerful. War disrupts oil shipments. Reduced oil supply limits jet fuel production. And without sufficient jet fuel, airlines simply cannot maintain normal flight schedules, leading to fewer flights in the skies worldwide.