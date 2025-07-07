Trump orders higher national park fees for foreign tourists, rolls back diversity goals

President Donald Trump has ordered higher national park fees for foreign visitors to prioritize access for Americans.

The order revokes Obama-era diversity and inclusion efforts in public lands management.

Extra revenue from international tourists will fund infrastructure improvements across federal recreation sites.

Visiting America’s national parks is about to become more expensive for international travelers under a new executive order signed by President Donald Trump, which also reverses diversity and inclusion policies from previous administrations.

The order, issued on July 3, directs federal agencies to raise entry and recreation fees for non-U.S. residents. This includes higher costs for the popular America the Beautiful annual pass, which grants access to national parks and other public lands across multiple federal agencies.

“From the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon to the tranquility of the Great Smoky Mountains, America’s national parks have provided generations of American families with unforgettable memories,” Trump said in the order.

“It is the policy of my Administration to preserve these opportunities for American families in future generations by increasing entry fees for foreign tourists, improving affordability for United States residents, and expanding opportunities to enjoy America’s splendid national treasures.”

According to the order, revenue collected from the higher fees charged to foreign visitors will be reinvested into infrastructure projects and enhancements across national parks and federal recreation sites. It also mandates a review of maintenance needs and instructs the Secretary of the Interior to address any deficiencies.

Preferential access for U.S. citizens

Trump’s order emphasizes that Americans should receive “preferential treatment with respect to any remaining recreational access rules, including permitting or lottery rules,” ensuring domestic visitors have priority over foreign tourists for access to popular sites and limited-entry attractions.

Rollback of diversity policies

Beyond the fee hikes, the executive order rescinds a 2017 presidential memorandum issued by then-President Barack Obama, which promoted diversity and inclusion in the management of national parks and public lands. The Obama-era directive sought to improve access for all Americans and encourage input from diverse communities to protect at-risk historic, cultural, and natural sites—a focus that continued during President Joe Biden’s administration.

The move marks a significant shift in policy for the National Park Service and related federal agencies, pivoting away from broad inclusion efforts toward prioritizing American citizens and addressing financial sustainability through increased revenue from international tourism.

The Interior Department is expected to issue further guidance in the coming weeks outlining how the new fee structure and access priorities will be implemented.